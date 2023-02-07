ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Starring Salma Hayek — Releasing February 10

Get ready to make it rain, because Magic Mike is coming back to the big screen for what is likely to be one final tease in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Since the first Magic Mike movie wowed audiences, the franchise has expanded to include two live shows and the reality series Finding Magic Mike. The latest Magic Mike movie exclusively hits theaters on Friday, February 10.
ETOnline.com

Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)

Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
ETOnline.com

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son

Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
ETOnline.com

Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs

Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
ETOnline.com

'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
ETOnline.com

See Brad Pitt Twin With His Stunt Double on 'Wolves' Set: PICS

Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
ETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal

Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.

