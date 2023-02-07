Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Starring Salma Hayek — Releasing February 10
Get ready to make it rain, because Magic Mike is coming back to the big screen for what is likely to be one final tease in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Since the first Magic Mike movie wowed audiences, the franchise has expanded to include two live shows and the reality series Finding Magic Mike. The latest Magic Mike movie exclusively hits theaters on Friday, February 10.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
ETOnline.com
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
ETOnline.com
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son
Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
ETOnline.com
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Came In and 'Saved Our Movie' (Exclusive)
It's time for things to take a level in sultry and Magic Mike's Last Dance is here to show everyone how. The third installment of the stripper franchise is seemingly the final entry starring Channing Tatum and includes a new star in Salma Hayek. Last Dance follows Tatum's "Magic" Mike...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Furious Over Contestant’s Rookie Mistake
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. A contestant on Wheel of Fortune made a rough mistake earlier this week, forgetting to include a word that was already on the board while taking her stab at guessing the puzzle.
ETOnline.com
Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs
Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
ETOnline.com
Vin Diesel on Why Rita Moreno Was a 'Natural' Casting Choice for 'Fast X' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the Fast franchise, Vin Diesel knows how to recruit new members. Diesel spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner at the Fast X trailer release party, about why Rita Moreno was a natural casting choice for the film's final installment. "So much of the saga has kind of...
ETOnline.com
Michelle Rodriguez Teases Jason Momoa's 'Playful' Villain Role in 'Fast X' (Exclusive)
Michelle Rodriguez has an update on one of the Fast family's new members. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Rodriguez at the Fast X trailer release party where she teased Jason Momoa's role in the franchise. "Oh, hell yeah," Rodriguez said of Momoa's villain role in the film. "He's a playful...
ETOnline.com
'Scandal's Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz on Rewatching the Show and Their Dream Podcast Guest (Exclusive)
Gladiators, it's time to revisit the glory days of Scandal! Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz, who played Quinn Perkins and Huck on the political drama over seven seasons on ABC, reunite for a new rewatch podcast, Unpacking the Toolbox, which officially drops Thursday. The former co-stars and real-life BFFs, aka...
ETOnline.com
'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
ETOnline.com
See Brad Pitt Twin With His Stunt Double on 'Wolves' Set: PICS
Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and More Attend Star-Studded Christian Siriano Fashion Show
Christian Siriano's front row was filled with famous faces. Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles were just some of the celebs spotted at Siriano's Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday. Lohan, Brunson and Stiles posed for pics ahead of the show, each in...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan 'Very' Proud of Siblings Ali and Dakota for Walking in Christian Siriano's NYFW Show (Exclusive)
Christian Siriano's latest fashion show was a family affair for Lindsay Lohan. Two of her younger siblings, Ali, 29 and Dakota, 26, walked in the designer's Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday. ET spoke to Lindsay and her mother, Dina, after the show, where...
ETOnline.com
Vanessa Lachey on Her Super Bowl Commercial and Diehard Bengals Fan Nick's Reaction to Their Loss (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey is gearing up for this year's Super Bowl! Specifically, she's getting ready for the launch of her first-ever Super Bowl commercial, and she's super excited about the project. The actress and TV personality spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about the 60-second spot for Netflix and GM, who have...
