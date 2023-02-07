Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko and some cheaper trade options
Cozens’ extension may complicate Filip Chytil extension talks. Some cheaper options for the Rangers. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Buffalo Sabres extending Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension with a $7.1 million salary cap hit likely made things tougher for the New York Rangers to extend arbitration-eligible Filip Chytil.
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
The Hockey Writers
9 Cool Things About Dave Semenko: Edmonton Oilers’ Enforcer
Dave Semenko was a Canadian professional ice hockey player who was a left-winger in the World Hockey Association (WHA) for two seasons and the NHL for 10 seasons. In total, he played 12 seasons in the highest professional hockey leagues in the world. Semenko was best known for his time...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
Yardbarker
Is the Buffalo Sabres rebuild over?
Former NHL analyst Cam Charron joined Daily Faceoff Live hosts Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk for another edition of the Number Crunch to talk about the Dylan Cozens extension in Buffalo and what it means for the team moving forward. Are they still in a rebuild mode or is it playoff time? Cam also talks about the Islanders’ addition of Bo Horvat, and how close the Eastern Conference playoff picture is.
Report: Blues' Ryan O'Reilly could return Saturday vs. Coyotes
The St. Louis Blues stole today’s thunder by dealing Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers, but there’s even more Blues news to discuss on the injury front. Head coach Craig Berube said today that another trade chip, Ryan O’Reilly, is possible for Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes but has yet to be cleared.
Yardbarker
Jakob Pelletier is the key to the Calgary Flames’ trade deadline strategy
There are just 22 days remaining until the 2023 National Hockey League trade deadline. The Calgary Flames are just slightly on the outside of the Western Conference playoff spots. And their entire trade deadline strategy may hinge on 21-year-old rookie forward Jakob Pelletier. Let us explain…. If you haven’t watched...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
Yardbarker
Canadiens Edmundson Linked To Kings, Potential Trade Targets
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has generated buzz on the trade market, with the L.A. Kings recently showing interest and renewing trade talks with the Habs that date back to last year. On a recent episode of Insider Trading, NHL Insider Pierre Lebrun spoke of the Kings checking in on...
Yardbarker
Flames D Rasmus Andersson 'doing well' after being hit by car
Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was released from a Detroit-area hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday evening. The team said he had a "full battery of tests" before his release. "Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day," the Flames...
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Prospects that could be on the move, and Coyotes Nick Bjugstad
Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Looking at some of the top prospects that contending teams – five percent chance or better – could consider moving at the deadline. Some prospects have been left off as they could be on their teams NHL roster. 1. Alexander Nikishin, LHD, Carolina.
