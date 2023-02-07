ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More

Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade

Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade

There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues

The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

9 Cool Things About Dave Semenko: Edmonton Oilers’ Enforcer

Dave Semenko was a Canadian professional ice hockey player who was a left-winger in the World Hockey Association (WHA) for two seasons and the NHL for 10 seasons. In total, he played 12 seasons in the highest professional hockey leagues in the world. Semenko was best known for his time...
Yardbarker

Is the Buffalo Sabres rebuild over?

Former NHL analyst Cam Charron joined Daily Faceoff Live hosts Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk for another edition of the Number Crunch to talk about the Dylan Cozens extension in Buffalo and what it means for the team moving forward. Are they still in a rebuild mode or is it playoff time? Cam also talks about the Islanders’ addition of Bo Horvat, and how close the Eastern Conference playoff picture is.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Jakob Pelletier is the key to the Calgary Flames’ trade deadline strategy

There are just 22 days remaining until the 2023 National Hockey League trade deadline. The Calgary Flames are just slightly on the outside of the Western Conference playoff spots. And their entire trade deadline strategy may hinge on 21-year-old rookie forward Jakob Pelletier. Let us explain…. If you haven’t watched...
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Edmundson Linked To Kings, Potential Trade Targets

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has generated buzz on the trade market, with the L.A. Kings recently showing interest and renewing trade talks with the Habs that date back to last year. On a recent episode of Insider Trading, NHL Insider Pierre Lebrun spoke of the Kings checking in on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Flames D Rasmus Andersson 'doing well' after being hit by car

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was released from a Detroit-area hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday evening. The team said he had a "full battery of tests" before his release. "Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day," the Flames...
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy