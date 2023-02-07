ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island fans furious as Lana snogs Ron moments after dumping bombshell Casey

By Alex Doyle
 3 days ago

LOVE Island fans have been left furious as Lana snogged Ron just moments after she dumped Casey.

Viewers of the hit ITV2 reality show watched as Lana decided to choose Ron over Casey.

Viewers have been left furious after Lana snogged Ron Credit: ITV
Some viewers even went as far as to demand they leave the villa Credit: Eroteme

As the Islanders got dressed up and ready for another evening in the Villa, something was on Lana’s mind and it wasn't long before she pulled Casey for a chat.

As they caught up in the garden, Lana said: “I do still feel like my heart’s somewhere else.”

Lana went onto say: “I need to maybe have my time with Ron, I recoupled with you for a reason, I think you’re amazing, I think you’re really handsome and you’re such a great guy.”

Clarifying, Casey asked: “Is it still that you’re unsure of your decision and you still want to….”

Lana then dumped Casey for Ron - and went in for a snog shortly afterwards.

It left fans at home furious as they took to social media to slam the islander.

Some viewers even went as far as to demand they leave the villa.

One said: "Lana and Ron are both awful people they deserve each other."

"I hate that Lana has given Ron his victory !! Get them both out immediately," said another.

A third wrote: "Casey to win. True gent. Get Lana and Ron out. They deserve each other."

While a fourth said: "Lana and Ron need to leave that villa together."

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

As they caught up in the garden, Lana had told Casey: “I do still feel like my heart’s somewhere else" Credit: ITV

