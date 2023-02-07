ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Explosion at Geneva manufacturing facility being treated as 'hazmat situation'

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcrRz_0kfgR1uh00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are on the scene of an explosion at a countertop manufacturing facility, the City announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement posted to the City’s website, officials described the scene at Olon Industries, located at 411 Union Street, as a “hazmat situation.”

A nearby park and senior center have been evacuated. Residents were encouraged to stay away from Wheeler Park and the surrounding area.

City officials said the Geneva Public Works Department has disconnected the electric supply to the factory building.

Although the explosion happened near the Fox River, officials said Geneva’s water supply does not appear to be impacted.

It's unclear if there were any injuries, and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

1 dead following residential fire in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
LEMONT, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
LEMONT, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Report of subject in mental crisis prompts police search, school to restrict outdoor activities near Libertyville

Sheriff’s deputies and a canine team responded to search for a person reported to be in mental distress near Libertyville Friday morning, causing a school to keep its students indoors. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of Bradley Road and West Petronella Drive in unincorporated Libertyville. A call was made […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park denies vape shop license to open in mall

Windy City Vape will not be allowed to sell its wares at the Orland Square Mall. The village board voted 6-0, with Trustee Sean Kampas absent, Monday to deny increasing the numbers of Class B tobacco licenses from 10 to 11, which would have allowed Rubber Ducky LLC’s Windy City Vape to sell vape and vaping accessories out of a kiosk at the mall.
ORLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy