Explosion at Geneva manufacturing facility being treated as 'hazmat situation'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are on the scene of an explosion at a countertop manufacturing facility, the City announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement posted to the City’s website, officials described the scene at Olon Industries, located at 411 Union Street, as a “hazmat situation.”

A nearby park and senior center have been evacuated. Residents were encouraged to stay away from Wheeler Park and the surrounding area.

City officials said the Geneva Public Works Department has disconnected the electric supply to the factory building.

Although the explosion happened near the Fox River, officials said Geneva’s water supply does not appear to be impacted.

It's unclear if there were any injuries, and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

