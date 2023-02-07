ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Hazmat crews respond to plant explosion in Geneva

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zr06d_0kfgQe5s00

GENEVA, Ill. — An industrial fire in the far western suburban Geneva near Wheeler Park has prompted a Hazmat response team, area fire officials said Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Olon Industries, located in the 400 block of Union Street, around 2:15 p.m., although the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Locals have been evacuated from Wheeler Park and the Senior Center as a precaution.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

“The Geneva Public Works Department has disconnected the electric supply to the factory building,” officials said in a release. “At this time, the City’s water supply does not appear to be impacted by the explosion.”

Locals should consider avoiding the area.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene.

WGN News

WGN News

