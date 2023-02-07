ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Woods Giving Day brings community & donations for SMTW

By Sky Christian
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s Woods Giving Day at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, the school’s largest one-day fundraiser.

The goal of Woods Giving Day is to reach 1,000 unique donors within 24 hours. The college has partnered with a number of local businesses to raise money including the ISU Credit Union, which will match donations made by residents in the Wabash Valley up to $2,500.

Students, faculty, and staff are volunteering to make calls to alumni in order to reach their goals. Not only does the event raise money for the college, but it also raises school spirit and builds connections.

SMWC debuts men’s volleyball team, honors sprint football team

“I wanted to be a part of Woods Giving Day because it’s nice to give back to the school that I’m a part of and I like making people happy, and I like hearing other people’s experience of being here at the Woods,” Hope Mcguire, sophomore and president of BSA at St. Mary-of-the-Woods said.

According to BJ Riley, Marketing Director of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, as of 9:00 p.m., the efforts had brought the school to 900 donors and over $235,000 in donations.

“We have a lot of passion here at saint mary-of-the-woods so there’s a lot of love for this institution. We’re the oldest institution in Terre Haute and the oldest catholic college in the state of Indiana,” said Karen Dyer, Vice President for Advancement and Strategic Initiatives at St. Mary-of-the-Woods

For those who would like to donate or learn more about Woods Giving Day, visit the St. Mary-of-the-Woods donation site.

