Business: Blue-chips rally, cruise comeback

Stocks notched solid gains today, taking comfort in Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell not making any comments that might greatly alter the central bank’s interest-rate policy as it continues efforts to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrials rose 265 points, the S&P 500 rallied 53, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 226.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean reported a much-narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and said bookings being made here in the early part of 2023 are very strong. In response, shares of Royal Caribbean jumped 7.1 percent today. Shares of rival Norwegian Cruise Line soared 5.4 percent.

U.S. oil futures surged today, due in part to supply concerns in the Middle East following Monday’s devastating earthquake. March crude rallied 4.1 percent to settle at $77.14 a barrel.