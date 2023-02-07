ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

Tab Hunter and the Closet and Scandals That Ruined His Career

As documented by journalist Jake Nevens and TheGuardian.com, Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter, who died in 2018, struggled with several intimate issues behind the scenes. As Nevens reported, "the beloved boy-next-door of the 1950s" was the star of Warner Brothers feature film classics like Battle Cry, The Burning Hills, and Damn Yankees. But the "blonde, square-jawed and wholesome symbol of mid-century American masculinity" lived a secret life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy