ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Jackson should see action with the Virginia Tech Softball Team

Chincoteague softball veteran should see action as a freshman with the Virginia Tech Hokies this season. Freshman Emma Jackson, the daughter of Robert Berry of Chincoteague and is the 2022 VHSL Region 1A Player of the Year and Class 1 First Team All State outfielder. A Letter winner at Chincoteague...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
pmg-va.com

You can take the boy out of the county...

It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Win No. 13 comes in season finale, 33-7

Franklin County opened the game with a 17-0 run and led 18-1 at intermission en route to a 33-7 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball win over Northside Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022-2023 season finale for both teams. The Eagles (13-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District),...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Alleghany’s Garrett Via

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany High School was in its final football season before merging with Covington High and becoming the Alleghany Cougars. You could say they saved one of their best for last. Garrett Via is a three-sport star for the Mountaineers, and he certainly left his mark...
LOW MOOR, VA
WSLS

Radford falls to Gardner-Webb, snaps 9 game win streak

RADFORD, VA. – The Radford Highlanders fell to Gardner-Webb on Thursday, 61-48, snapping a 9 game win streak. Anthony Selden lead the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points. Bryan Antione had 16 points for the Highlanders. Next up, Radford will travel to Charleston Southern on Saturday to face...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveils new ambulance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveiled the newest ambulance they’re adding to their fleet on Thursday. Several members of the rescue squad designed the ambulance from the ground up. The design team considered what worked well and what didn’t in vehicles used in the past...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Cast Plates and Pints prepares for big game grub

ROANOKE, Va. – Cast Plates and Pints in Roanoke offers American fare food, from chicken wings to flatbreads and everything in between. Jeff Tate, co-owner of Cast, visited 10 News at Noon to talk about some special wings sauces they’re serving up for game day and other tasty dishes that the restaurant has to offer.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech expert explains: What makes hot sauce hot?

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend. Grab the chili and wings — and don’t forget the hot sauce!. A Virginia Tech professor is shedding light on the science behind those spicy flavors that can sometimes make us sweat. It’s due to levels of capsaicin,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Tracking snow chances this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine event held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

American Heart Association prepares for the Roanoke Heart Ball this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The American Heart Association is asking the community in Southwest Virginia to come together this weekend for the Roanoke Heart Ball. This is a chance to celebrate collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors. The Roanoke Heart Ball is taking place Saturday, Feb....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Turkish Student Association collects donations for earthquake relief

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Turkish Student Association at Virginia Tech is trying to do what it can from home to help with disaster efforts thousands of miles away. Search and rescue efforts continue to find survivors underneath earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria. As the death toll reaches one of the deadliest disasters in the past decade, hope is not lost for this group of Hokies.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
pcpatriot.com

Farmer earns County Spelling Bee Championship

Riverlawn Elementary School student Brianna Farmer outlasted her competition Wednesday as the school representatives from each elementary school and a champion from each grade at the middle school came together for the Pulaski County Spelling Bee Championship matchup. “We are very proud of each student who showed up today to...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Shephard, Joey Lee

Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy