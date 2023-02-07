Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
shoredailynews.com
Jackson should see action with the Virginia Tech Softball Team
Chincoteague softball veteran should see action as a freshman with the Virginia Tech Hokies this season. Freshman Emma Jackson, the daughter of Robert Berry of Chincoteague and is the 2022 VHSL Region 1A Player of the Year and Class 1 First Team All State outfielder. A Letter winner at Chincoteague...
pmg-va.com
You can take the boy out of the county...
It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
Franklin News Post
Win No. 13 comes in season finale, 33-7
Franklin County opened the game with a 17-0 run and led 18-1 at intermission en route to a 33-7 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball win over Northside Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022-2023 season finale for both teams. The Eagles (13-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District),...
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Alleghany’s Garrett Via
LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany High School was in its final football season before merging with Covington High and becoming the Alleghany Cougars. You could say they saved one of their best for last. Garrett Via is a three-sport star for the Mountaineers, and he certainly left his mark...
WSLS
Radford falls to Gardner-Webb, snaps 9 game win streak
RADFORD, VA. – The Radford Highlanders fell to Gardner-Webb on Thursday, 61-48, snapping a 9 game win streak. Anthony Selden lead the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points. Bryan Antione had 16 points for the Highlanders. Next up, Radford will travel to Charleston Southern on Saturday to face...
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
WSLS
Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveils new ambulance
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveiled the newest ambulance they’re adding to their fleet on Thursday. Several members of the rescue squad designed the ambulance from the ground up. The design team considered what worked well and what didn’t in vehicles used in the past...
WSLS
Cast Plates and Pints prepares for big game grub
ROANOKE, Va. – Cast Plates and Pints in Roanoke offers American fare food, from chicken wings to flatbreads and everything in between. Jeff Tate, co-owner of Cast, visited 10 News at Noon to talk about some special wings sauces they’re serving up for game day and other tasty dishes that the restaurant has to offer.
WSLS
Virginia Tech expert explains: What makes hot sauce hot?
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend. Grab the chili and wings — and don’t forget the hot sauce!. A Virginia Tech professor is shedding light on the science behind those spicy flavors that can sometimes make us sweat. It’s due to levels of capsaicin,...
WSET
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
WSLS
Night to Shine event held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
WSLS
American Heart Association prepares for the Roanoke Heart Ball this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The American Heart Association is asking the community in Southwest Virginia to come together this weekend for the Roanoke Heart Ball. This is a chance to celebrate collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors. The Roanoke Heart Ball is taking place Saturday, Feb....
WSLS
Turkish Student Association collects donations for earthquake relief
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Turkish Student Association at Virginia Tech is trying to do what it can from home to help with disaster efforts thousands of miles away. Search and rescue efforts continue to find survivors underneath earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria. As the death toll reaches one of the deadliest disasters in the past decade, hope is not lost for this group of Hokies.
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
pcpatriot.com
Farmer earns County Spelling Bee Championship
Riverlawn Elementary School student Brianna Farmer outlasted her competition Wednesday as the school representatives from each elementary school and a champion from each grade at the middle school came together for the Pulaski County Spelling Bee Championship matchup. “We are very proud of each student who showed up today to...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
NRVNews
Shephard, Joey Lee
Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
