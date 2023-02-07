Read full article on original website
Voice of the Valley: Valentines Dinner & Dance + Lincoln Day Luncheon
Kym Giffords, owner of The Venue discusses the upcoming Valentines Dinner Dance; Marianne Clonts, chair of the Graham County Republican Party discusses the Lincoln Day Luncheon; and Kay Marchione with the Chamber of Commerce.
Love for everyone this Valentine’s Day
SAFFORD — Downtown Safford will be busy Valentine’s Day, with two events both happening at The Venue on Main. In the morning and afternoon, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Safford’s annual Valentine’s Day Dance for those with special needs will return after a two-year layoff.
Open House at Live Well O2
CENTRAL — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday Live Well 02 would conduct an open house both Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Live Well O2 is located at 3330 Duncan Way in Central. Live Well O2 provides...
How to do Business With . . . workshop focuses on EAC
THATCHER — The next in a series of workshops helping local businesses do business with some of the area’s largest entities will take place this month. The How to do Business With . . . series resumes with a focus on Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Safford Middle School’s Gamez is county’s top speller
SAFFORD — The Gila Valley’s top speller won on a word even the Graham County Superintendent of Schools didn’t know. Annabelle Gamez, of Safford Middle School, was crowned the Graham County Spelling Bee Champion Wednesday after she correctly spelled the words “mullioned” and “Penelope.”
Rosin up them bows, Fiddle Festival returns
SAFFORD — The Gila Valley Fiddle Festival returns this weekend. The annual event, bringing together some of the nation’s top fiddlers, will take place at the Double R Grill at Mt. Graham Golf Club. “We’ve got a lot of stuff on the docket for this year,” said organizer...
EAC’s Chamber Orchestra presents “An Evening of Baroque Music”
THATCHER, Ariz.—Eastern Arizona College’s Chamber Orchestra (EACCO) will present An Evening of Baroque Music on Wednesday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Activities Center – Lee Little Theater. The free concert will be conducted by EAC orchestra professor, Franklin Alvarez. According to Baroque.com, the term...
New Safford Postmaster looks forward
It is a great honor to serve Safford as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices also serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Wesley Connor McEuen
It is with great sadness that the family of Wesley Connor McEuen announce his sudden passing on February 5, 2023, at the age of 20. Wesley Connor McEuen was born in Mesa, Arizona, on February 25, 2002, where he lived until his family moved to Safford. He attended Safford elementary schools and graduated in 2020 from Thatcher High School. He attended Eastern Arizona College for two years, majoring in graphic design.
Ronald Gene Herbert
Ronald Gene Herbert, a lifelong resident of the Gila Valley, entered into eternal life early Friday morning, January 27, 2023, at the Haven of Safford. Ron was 73. Ron leaves behind: his daughter, Yulonda Winterberg; two brothers, Spencer, of Safford and Brent, of Thatcher; and five grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by: his mother and father, Laree Martin and Gene Herbert; his step-father, Lavell Martin; and his brother, Terry Herbert.
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
