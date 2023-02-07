ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeKalb football’s Overbay, Wiley sign with Saint Francis

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – A talented tandem of seniors at DeKalb High School will be teammates once again on the college level as tight end Derek Overbay and receiver Donnie Wiley both signed with Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon.

Overbay led DeKalb with 57 receptions for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior.

Wiley was limited to just four games as a senior, but ranked up 24 catches for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns.

