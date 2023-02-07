DeKalb football’s Overbay, Wiley sign with Saint Francis

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – A talented tandem of seniors at DeKalb High School will be teammates once again on the college level as tight end Derek Overbay and receiver Donnie Wiley both signed with Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon.

Overbay led DeKalb with 57 receptions for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior.

Wiley was limited to just four games as a senior, but ranked up 24 catches for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns.

