ktoy1047.com
easttexasradio.com
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On January 31, 2023 at approximately 8:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Sergio Alavardo, 23, of Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession with purpose to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West Ave. C Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Police Report
Matthias Smith, 26, of McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Christopher Love Jr., 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Sergio Alvarado, 23, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Herbert Hart, 25, of Washington, AR Failure to Comply. 2.2.23. Jocory Wade, 28, of Ashdown, AR Failure to Appear. Kimberli Almazan, 23,...
KTBS
Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Searching for East Texas Man
The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony Warrant Wanted notice, for Jackie Autrey, have you seen him?. The bulletin was issued this Thursday morning, February 9, 2023, that Jackie Lynn Autrey is wanted in Bowie County for accusations of theft and burglary-related offenses, including items valued over $30,000, and under $150,000.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help In Locating Man With Several Warrants
Texarkana Texas Police have a felony warrant for a man in Texarkana for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. He also has several other warrants out for his arrest. Police are looking for Keysean White. The TTPD stated on their Facebook page that back on January 17 a woman that works at St....
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
70 Arrests Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For February 6
Welcome to the month of love, the month in which our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies will hunt you down and tag you just like Cupid does, with love of course. Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 70 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 28 of those while 42 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
Local Man Injured in Pedestrian Vehicle Accident in Texarkana
On February 7, 2023, Texarkana Arkansas Police officer Brady Chattaway responded to a vehicle accident that occurred around 9:09 PM in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue. According to a press release, a pedestrian was in the roadway near a storm drain when first responders arrived at the scene....
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
Camden man dies in overnight shooting; suspect arrested
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell […]
Camden parents facing charges after doctor noticed signs of abuse in two female twin infants
A Camden couple is facing charges in a case of abuse involving two infant twin girls.
ktalnews.com
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
texarkanafyi.com
Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
arkadelphian.com
De Queen pedestrian struck, killed by three vehicles
A South Arkansas man died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, on U.S. Highway 71 in Little River County after being struck by three vehicles. An Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary identified James Revels, 46, of De Queen, as a pedestrian who was “standing in the fast lane” of the highway’s southbound lane when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet unidentified by model, a 2021 Ford F-250 and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. The uninjured drivers of the vehicles were not identified in the report.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
