ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban

A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona.  U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
Vox

A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.Lee, a Republican, said he wants to create a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers." If approved, Tennessee would become one of the top spending states on such organizations known for dissuading people from getting an abortion.However, now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, many Republicans have...
TENNESSEE STATE
Live Action News

It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year

According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.
WSPA 7News

SC Senate passes new abortion ban after ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate passed an abortion ban on Thursday in the Republican-led chamber’s latest quest to craft a law that passes constitutional muster, but differences with a stricter proposal from the House could derail the effort once again. Republicans have faced several setbacks in their efforts to further restrict abortion […]
The Hill

Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe

A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which…
The Atlantic

The Legal Decision That Could Rewrite the Abortion Battle—Again

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.At last night’s State of the Union address, the first one since the fall of Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden pledged to continue working to protect access to reproductive health care amid more than a dozen extreme state-level bans. But as soon as this week, a legal decision over abortion pills could rewrite the terms of that battle.First, here are three new stories from...
COLORADO STATE
Live Action News

Lawmakers don Planned Parenthood ‘abortion’ heart pins at State of the Union

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) flaunted his pro-abortion advocacy on Tuesday, announcing that he would wear an “abortion” pin to the State of the Union address. “I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address,” he tweeted. “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.” Another tweet showed him apparently on the House floor with the pin attached to his jacket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy