Wake County, NC

WXII 12

Deputies warn parents about potential threats made on TikTok

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County deputies said they have been made aware of a Tik Tok challenge and videos showing potential for violence towards schools in the district. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Authorities said the investigation has led...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC State student dies on campus Wednesday

North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 arrested, 1 wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday. CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

‘Flames were 3 stories high’: Crews respond to fire at facility housing railroad ties in Dudley, county officials say

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a large fire early Saturday morning in Dudley after a passerby saw a facility on fire, according to Wayne County officials. At about 1:27 a.m., county officials said 911 received a call about a huge fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on the 400 block of Old Mt Olive Highway, a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

