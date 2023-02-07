Read full article on original website
cbs17
Hillside High School students prepare for debut of “State of Urgency” play
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Play rehearsals are underway at Hillside High School in Durham. “I would say I’m a little nervous for sure. I just want to make sure it’s right,” mentioned Hillside High senior, Aniya Lowe. Students are preparing for the opening night for the...
cbs17
High school principal speaks out, searches for answers after shooting kills student in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan says everyone is still processing what happened Wednesday afternoon after two students were shot along the nearby American Tobacco Trail. A 17-year-old died while a 15-year-old is recovering from injuries. Logan says there are unanswered questions causing anxiety...
Wake County Public School System Superintendent Catty Moore announces retirement
Catty Moore announced she will be retiring in July after the school year ends.
WRAL
34 people in Wake County taken into custody for school threats in last year
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases.
Hillside High School principal addresses deadly shooting that killed 1 student, injured another
"The reality is some kids can be saved, some students are going to probably have to be incarcerated," said Dr. William Logan.
WXII 12
Deputies warn parents about potential threats made on TikTok
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County deputies said they have been made aware of a Tik Tok challenge and videos showing potential for violence towards schools in the district. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Authorities said the investigation has led...
Juvenile petition filed against person accused of causing recent Zebulon Middle School lockdowns
Investigators said they know who threatened Zebulon Middle School multiple times last week.
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
One year later: How much impact has Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance had?
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been one year this month since Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance went into effect. WRAL News has discovered the ordinance only applied to a handful of discrimination complaints filed in this first year. Campbell Law School's downtown Raleigh campus is home to the Restorative Justice Clinic...
cbs17
‘I’m seeking justice for my son’: Darryl Williams’ mother reacts after release of police body-cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department released the body camera footage of the in-custody death of Darryl Williams. Before the videos were released to the public, Williams’ family had the chance to watch them at Raleigh police headquarters Thursday. Williams’ mother Sonya Williams said...
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
cbs17
Raleigh council agrees to review demands following Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council has voted to create a committee that to look into concerns from the community following the in-custody death of 32-year-old Darryl Williams. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after he had been tased...
NC State student dies on campus Wednesday
North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
NC Auditor Beth Wood drove another state-issued car after hit-and-run charge, documents show
Documents released by the State Auditor’s Office show Auditor Beth Wood (D) drove another state-issued car for weeks after Raleigh police charged her in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving another state-issued vehicle.
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
cbs17
‘We view him as family’: Fayetteville skateboarders to honor Tyre Nichols
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one month since Tyre Nichols, 29, was beaten to death during a traffic stop at the hands of Memphis Police officers. This weekend, the Fayetteville skateboarding community is coming together to honor Nichols. Skaters are planning to pay tribute to him through...
cbs17
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday. CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the...
cbs17
‘Flames were 3 stories high’: Crews respond to fire at facility housing railroad ties in Dudley, county officials say
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a large fire early Saturday morning in Dudley after a passerby saw a facility on fire, according to Wayne County officials. At about 1:27 a.m., county officials said 911 received a call about a huge fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on the 400 block of Old Mt Olive Highway, a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.
