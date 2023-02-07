Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: Ohio man arrested after driving at nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Akron, Ohio man faces multiple felony charges after reportedly driving through Whitley County at nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). On Friday morning, a state trooper noticed the suspect, 31-year-old Alex J. Kincaid, reportedly driving 22...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man found guilty of shooting, killing his wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then hiding his drugs and guns was found guilty Friday of murder. It took the jury less than an hour to find Har San, 23, guilty of murder, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic dealing, marijuana dealing and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. His sentencing will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
WANE-TV
FWPD investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning. At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery. While officers were responding to the scene, they...
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
WANE-TV
Suspect arrested for domestic battery after barricade at hotel on Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a standoff at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard has been arrested on felony domestic battery charges after barricading himself for hours. Escorted by police, the suspect came out from Suburban Studios at 3330 W. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m., hours...
wboi.org
Two arrested in 48-year-old cold case after DNA link
At 4:16 a.m. on Aug.7, 1975, Laurel J. Mitchell’s parents called the Indiana State Police. Their 17-year-old daughter had not returned home from her job in the snack bar at the Epworth Forest Church Camp in North Webster the evening before. The plan was to have met friends at...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
hometownstations.com
Jamal Pirani indicted for making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.
WANE-TV
Updated renderings of new Allen County Jail released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public can now see an updated version of what a new Allen County Jail will look like. The new renderings of the jail reflect concerns voiced by people after the initial plans were released for the jail which will be located on a142-acre site located at 2911 Meyer Road.
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
WANE-TV
‘No get out of jail free card’: Man once charged in coach killing gets 8 1/2 years for gun crime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man once charged in the killing of a North Side High School football coach received an 8 1/2- year prison sentence for possessing a firearm while a felon earlier this week. The legal issues facing 29-year-old Henry E. Underwood do not...
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WANE-TV
Woman receives 30 months in prison for stealing funds from Fort Wayne neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal judge sentenced a woman to 30 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. According to court documents, 50-year-old Lisa A. Downey owned and operated a homeowners association management business and used her position to perpetrate a scheme which involved the “theft of funds” from multiple Fort Wayne neighborhoods from 2019 to 2020.
wfft.com
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
