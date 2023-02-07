Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges in separate investigations
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after two different search warrants were executed on Monday. Cameron L. McElmurry, 25, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and resisting arrest.
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
kbsi23.com
Wingo woman facing charges after traffic stop leads to meth, drug paraphernalia
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Wingo woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield. A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield on Feb. 6 around 4 p.m. During the traffic stop, two people were removed from the vehicle and...
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years for unlawfully possessing firearm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared for his sentencing hearing Thursday, Feb. 9 before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge
A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week. The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday. She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 60 west of Marion, KY blocked by crash
(KBSI) – The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 60 is blocked by a head-on crash west of Marion in Crittenden County. U.S. 60 is blocked in the Midway area near the 2 mile marker between Marion and Salem, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The road is...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle
A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
kbsi23.com
Farley man accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Farley man faces a theft charge after he is accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. Cody Anderson, 31, of the Farley area of Paducah faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant on February 6 after an investigation that spanned a little more than a month.
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Burglary, rape suspect arrested after jumping from window, attempting to steal cruisers
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a wanted man has been apprehended after jumping from the upstairs window of a home and attempting to steal a cruiser. According to a Facebook post from the office, 40-year-old Justin Riley was arrested late Tuesday night on burglary...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game.
