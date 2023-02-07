Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced For Role in Flare Gun Shooting Spree
A weapons charge against a Dubuque man — connected to a shooting has been dismissed, although a 26-year prison sentence was imposed for violating his probation. 28 year old Royal Broman was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. Broman had been given a 26-year suspended prison sentence in June after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Most of those charges stemmed from a flare gun shooting spree on June 9, 2021. Broman was among three people arrested on charges of shooting flares in Dubuque that caused damage to two vehicles, set the carpet on fire in a Locust Street apartment and injured one person.
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
One Person Found Dead in Fire in Dubuque
One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque. Dubuque police and fire departments responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported in a garage near West 14th and Iowa streets. A report says a 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage. The garage at the rear of a building was on fire and firefighters extracted one deceased person from the garage. The person’s name has not been released as all family members have not been contacted and due to the man’s injuries, officials want to make sure that they’re 100% definitive in identifying him. Authorities do not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire.
Man killed in early morning Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa — One man has died from an early morning shooting in Dubuque. Police say they were called out for a report of shots fired a little before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. Officers found a 31-year-old man which gunshot wounds. The victim...
Another Threat Phoned In To Hempstead High School
Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day. At around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school. On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. According to a report, the school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus. There was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled. The Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
UPDATE: Anamosa Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Fatal Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sherriff's Office says an Anamosa man taken into custody after a fatal crash Tuesday is being charged with homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff's Office says 31 year-old Zachary Twatchmann lost control of his vehicle near Springville around 2:30 Tuesday...
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m. The person who died has not been identified at this time. Fire...
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
Man killed in Springville area accident
A two-vehicle accident north of Springville led to a fatality. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency responders were called at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatality accident near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. The release says that 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Animosa failed...
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
[UPDATE] Victim in Linn County Accident Has Been Identified
A two-vehicle accident in Linn County near Springville has left one person dead and two others injured. According to a press release issued by the Linn County Sheriff's Department a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Anamosa was southbound Tuesday afternoon on Springville Road. At around 2:35 p.m., Twachtmann lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. He swerved into and struck another vehicle that was northbound on Springville Road.
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
Apartment fire displaces residents in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:09 pm, emergency crews responded to a 911 call on a fire in the Penn Place Apartments on Pennsylvania Ave. Responders arrived to find visible smoke inside the apartment building. Investigators reported that smoke detectors had been activated and that all occupants had self-evacuated. Crews...
Illinois man severely injured after being struck by train
DUBUQUE, Iowa — A Rock Island, Illinois man was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after being struck by a train in Dubuque, police say. Officers found Jayden Upton, 21, lying on the Canadian National tracks under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151 and 61 early Sunday morning at 12:35.
Anamosa man taken to Linn County Jail after deadly crash
One person is dead after a crash on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane just north of Springville. Linn County Sheriff's Office took Zachary Twachtmann, 31 of Anamosa, to the Linn County Jail after the crash. Twachtmann was driving south on Springville Road at 2:35 Tuesday when authorities say he failed...
Linn Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired in Ely
ELY, Iowa — The Linn Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of shots being fired in Ely. Gunfire was heard around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the 1700 block of East Pacific St. The shots were reported to the sheriff's office early Tuesday morning. According to a press...
Two-Vehicle Crash in Dubuque Injures Four People
Authorities say four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque. 41 year old Monica Goebel, and passengers 21 year old Autum Chapman and 16 year old Portlynn Goebel all of Platteville were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and 33 year old Marshall Hughes of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. according to Dubuque police, Monica Goebel’s vehicle was traveling east on University Avenue approaching the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran a red light and struck Hughes’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff. Monica Goebel was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
