ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Kyrie Irving on deleting apology post on Instagram for promoting anti-Semitic film: 'I delete things all the time'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dpnk_0kfgNKt300

Shortly before Kyrie Irving was introduced as the newest member of the Mavericks on Tuesday, the Daily Beast noted that Irving’s apology on Instagram for promoting an anti-Semitic film had been deleted.

Asked about why it had been scrubbed from his Instagram page, Irving gave a somewhat vague answer to members of the media in Dallas.

“I delete a lot of things on my Instagram,” Irving said. “I’ve had things that have happened before in my life, probably not as drastic as that moment, which led to a lot of confusion and uncertainty, I felt like, in what I meant and what I stand for. I had to sit up at these mics and explain to the world who I am, and I know who I am.

“I delete things all the time. It’s no disrespect to anyone within the community, just living my life.”

Irving drew heavy criticism after promoting the video, and after being unapologetic and confrontational with the media in New York amid backlash from members of the Jewish community and the Anti-Defamation League, he was suspended by the Nets until he completed a multi-step process that included meeting with Jewish leaders and publicly apologizing, which he did. but the All-Star has now deleted that apology now that he’s been traded.

“I stand by who I am and why I apologized,” Irving said when asked if he still stands by the apology he made. “I did it because I care about my family, and I have Jewish members of my family that care for me deeply. Did the media know that beforehand when they called me that word, anti-Semitic? No. did they know anything about me? No. everything was assumed, and everything was put out before I had anything to say, and I reacted, instead of responding emotionally maturely. I didn’t have to be defensive or go at anybody. I stand by my apology and I stand by my people everywhere. All walks of life, all races, all religions, same thing.”

“What was contained in there was contained in there, I didn’t agree with everything, I’ve been up here saying that,” Irving continued. “I’m just gonna keep it at that. My family is my family. If the media cared about my family - I’m not saying all the media, but if specific family members actually cared to do research instead of being the first to report on things, then they would know where I come from. The diversity of my family is beautiful, and I’m just gonna continue to focus on them, and when I’m on the court, try not to be distracted by y’all.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
sportszion.com

Watch: American sports executive Jeanie Buss couldn’t keep her hands off Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade amid Lakers vs Oklahoma City game

The historic game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder drew a large crowd of sports fans, including Lakers president Jeanie Buss and former NBA player Dwyane Wade. The game generated unimaginable hype prior to Lakers superstar LeBron James’ opportunity to break another Lakers legend’s scoring record,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kevin Durant rips Kendrick Perkins on Instagram after stunning Nets trade

Kevin Durant is changing teams — but not the way he acts on social media. On Thursday, the same day the Nets traded Durant to the Suns in a blockbuster move ahead of the league’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, NBA veteran Etan Thomas remarked how Brooklyn supporters “should be livid” at the organization’s front office in the wake of recent events, which included Kyrie Irving being shipped to the Mavericks last weekend. “I’m no GM, but if you have KD, Kyrie, and James Harden, and you end up trading all 3 but don’t get back any all stars in return, you have failed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor

Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again. The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer. “Let... The post Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Speculation is spreading that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have broken up after she allegedly unfollowed the rapper-songwriter on Instagram. On Sunday (Feb. 5), fans began to notice Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram account shows she is not following Pardi. While it is unclear if she was ever following her partner of over two years in the first place, the revelation sparked rumors on social media that the two entertainers have called it quits.
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy