In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene
Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Richmond could become the latest city to use this technology to fight crime
Across the country, cities like Charlotte, St. Louis, Baton Rouge and Miami are establishing "Real Time Crime Centers" to combat criminal activity. Richmond could soon join the mix.
Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land?
Almost 60% of tenants in Virginia faced a rent increase last year. Localities are regulating starter homes out of existence. The rate of evictions is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels. The statewide median home sales price broke $390,000 last spring. The commonwealth’s housing crisis can seem like something of an onion: each layer peels back […] The post Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Two Richmond restaurants dealing with repairs after being vandalized
Goatocado and Bamboo Cafe, two restaurants in The Fan, had windows and a door smashed last week for no apparent reason.
The gray, hazy area when it comes to Virginia's future of recreational marijuana
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Climate Action Plan, piloting infrastructure, and education policies
Good morning, RVA! It's 47 °F, and today we’ve got some delightfully unexpectedly highs near 70 °F alongside some bright and sunny skies. I know I’ve said this a lot recently, but if ever there was a day to get outside and have a blast, today is that day. I hope you can find the time to make it happen!
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
arlnow.com
Two bills to even playing field for online local news publications fail in Richmond
Two bills that would have given online-only local news publications like ARLnow some of the same privileges afforded legacy media outlets failed in Richmond over the past few weeks. In the House of Delegates, HB 1920 would have included online local news publications that employ at least one full time...
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
Franklin News Post
A Black man living across from a confederate monument, Pt. 2 | After the Monuments podcast
Kelli and Michael Paul continue their conversation with Marland Buckner who shares his first-hand experience with the monument removal and civil unrest in Richmond in 2020 and since. Marland lived across the street from the Jefferson Davis monument, until its removal, which was ground-zero of 2020 civil protests in Richmond. Additionally, Marland was the interim Executive Director of the Black History Museum, which has taken possession of Richmond's Confederate monuments since their removal.
richmondmagazine.com
Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy
Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
Will Virginia end long-term solitary confinement?
As this year's General Assembly session comes to a close, both the House and Senate are weighing an important question: should Virginia bring an end to long-term solitary confinement?
wvtf.org
State lawmakers can't agree on which city should get a casino referendum next
Lawmakers are struggling over where to locate Virginia's next casino. Many people in Petersburg are hoping state lawmakers will allow them to hold a referendum to see if voters there would approve a new casino. This week, Republican Delegate Kim Taylor Dinwiddie got a bill out of the House to allow a referendum.
Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
fox5dc.com
DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021
WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
Close to home: Many teachers at this Chesterfield school grew up near it
There’s something 27 teachers and staff have in common at this school. All of them are graduates of a Chesterfield County school. And many of them grew up near Woolridge.
Richmond implements second set of modernized traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety
The City of Richmond installed a second set of modernized traffic lights geared towards improving pedestrian safety downtown.
NBC12
RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
Shaved ice shop Suzy Sno on the move in Richmond
Suzy Sno serves New Orleans-style snowballs, which shop owner Rabia Kamara describes as fluffier and served with a wider range of toppings and flavors than the usual snow cone.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Proposal would allow CNAs to train in assisted living communities
Regulatory changes proposed by the Virginia Board of Nursing are aimed at removing barriers to training and improving the hiring process for certified nurse aides in the commonwealth. If approved, CNAs would be able to meet their training requirements in assisted living communities. The state nursing board is recommending amendments...
