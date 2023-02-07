Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: An Interview With ‘Nine Lives’ Writer, Steve Horton
Cleo may have nine lives, but so does the guy who wants to kill her in writer, Steve Horton, and artist, Chris Peterson‘s new series, Nine Lives. The first issue is currently crowfunding on Zoop, and for more on reincarnation and how magic works in this world, check out this interview with Horton carried out over email:
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Count Crowley Volume 2- Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter TPB, out next week from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, and colorist Lauren Affe. In the few short months that Jerri Bartman has been back in her small hometown, she’s attended her first...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
A quiet week on the review front this week. But, that happens from time to time. But, nonetheless, here’s all our reviewers’ reviews for your consideration:. Black Panther #14 (Marvel) Wakanda #5 (Marvel) Scarlet Witch #2 (Marvel) Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 (Marvel) Poison Ivy #9 (DC Comics) Tom...
comicon.com
Peace At Last For The Hulk? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #12
Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…”
comicon.com
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
comicon.com
Advance Review: The Jokes Keep Coming In `White Savior’ #2
It’s you’re looking for a laugh a minute while reading, White Savior is the right book for you. It never takes itself seriously, as it turns the trope of a white savior on its head. Overall. 8.5/10. Make no mistake: White Savior is humor series first, then action/adventure.
comicon.com
It’s A Scream: Previewing ‘Art Brut’ #3
“Get ready for a real SCREAM, as Art & Co dive into Edvard Munch’s iconic painting to see what all that noise is about!. And lest it bears repeating: this issue features new letters, new covers, and another new Silver Age-style backup story, as the lost adventures of Art Brut continue apace!”
comicon.com
Preview: The Newest Shared Universe Is Launched In ‘Torrent’ #1
From MARC GUGGENHEIM (Arrow, X-Men Gold, Star Wars: Revelations) and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, Future State: Gotham), the team who brought you the critically acclaimed series Resurrection, comes a brand-new superhero universe. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero, CRACKERJACK, until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero to vigilante”.
comicon.com
The Council Of The New Gods: Previewing ‘Danger Street’ #3
The repercussions of Atlas the Great’s death play out worlds away as two old enemies become allies in the fight to save the Multiverse. Meanwhile, Lady Cop continues her search for Good Looks’ killer, the disgraced hero Starman. Little does she know, the fugitive is on his way to the City of Angels to make a deal with the devil. Will his sacrifice be enough to set things right?”
comicon.com
I Have The Power!: Previewing ‘Masters Of The Universe- Masterverse’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Masters Of The Universe: Masterverse #1, out next Wednesday from writer Tim Seeley, artists Eddie Nunez, Sergio Aragonés, and Kelley Jones, and colorists Ricco Renzi and Brennan Wagner. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value...
comicon.com
Commentary: ‘Cobra Kai’ Gives Audiences What They Want
Storytelling is often a balancing act between two different elements: plot and worldbuilding versus action and character growth — as well as the simple matter of love and tragedy. In terms of audience desires, balancing those elements with what the viewers want and subverting their expectations can be difficult. Of course, audiences love to be surprised; this is why the twist is such a powerful tool. Nothing seemingly turns them off more than them guessing what’s going to happen from one scene to the next. Nevertheless, there’s also a lot of power in also giving audiences exactly what they want.
comicon.com
Oren Uziel To Develop Live Action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ At Amazon
Spider-Man Noir will get the chance to monologue again. Deadline reports the off-shoot Spider-Man, featured brilliantly in Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse, will be the subject of his own live action series at Amazon. The project comes courtesy of The Lost City‘s Oren Uziel, who was previously attached to a Supergirl movie during the DC Films era. This new project centers on a weary, older Spider-Man (who is not Peter Parker) as he solves crime and discusses his regrets in a dark 1930s Manhattan.
comicon.com
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 9 Review
Just when it appeared as if Velma was starting to turn a corner and dive headfirst into the mystery side of things, it backslides into its usual pitfalls. The show’s main promo image features the title character holding up a magnifying glass and being approached by ghostly tendrils. This gives the impression that the show is about a spooky mystery she needs to investigate. But that’s not the reality. Yes, there are instances of Velma (Mindy Kaling) doing a little investigative work here and there, but that’s not what the show is really about. And the ghostly tendrils were meaningless hallucinations that haven’t appeared since Velma got over them. This episode is an embodiment of how the show goes wrong.
comicon.com
Preview: Misplaced Trust Creates A Dangerous Situation In ‘White Savior’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of White Savior #2, out next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Eric Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. Yesterday, Todd Parker was ignoring his grandfather’s story about the decimation of the ancient Japanese village of Inoki. Today, Todd is stranded in Inoki just days before its destruction. The good news is that he knows how this turns out. The villagers place their trust in a savior who is anything but a savior. But how is he going to convince them not to follow that man when they’ve branded our scrawny hero the village idiot? Todd Parker, ignorer of stories passed down from generation to generation, is the only thing standing between Inoki and destruction.
comicon.com
Opus Comics’ Frank Frazetta Comics Go Digital
To mark Frank Frazetta’s birthday, Opus Comics are transferring their Death Dealer and Dawn Attack comics online via the GlobalComix digital platform. And, both series’ first issue are available for free now, with Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer issues #2, 3 and 4 available for $3.99 each. But,...
comicon.com
Publishers Hooded Man Media Launches A New Comic Creators Talent Search Competition With Caliburn Prize Fund
Hooded Man Media – comic book creator and author Tony Lee’s publisher – have today launched an all new talent search funding opportunity form unpublished cimic book creators through The Caliburn Prize initiative. This £2,500 grant aims to seek out and nurture the next generation of UK...
comicon.com
‘Poison Ivy’ Grows Into An Ongoing Series From DC Comics
DC Comics have announced that the current Poison Ivy series has been given the green light to go ongoing after its initial 12 issue run. Which itself was expanded from the original six issue miniseries. “Written by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Marcio Takara and covers by Jessica Fong,...
comicon.com
Grifter Is Having A Very Busy Day In ‘WildC.A.T.s’ #4 Preview
“While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter’s hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘I Am The Law – How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future’
I Am The Law looks at how the future cop in sci-fi Mega-City One predicted the rise of authoritarian policing is explored in a fascinating and necessarily frightening work…. Something very different coming from 2000 AD on 23rd February – I Am The Law, written by 2000 AD’s Brand Manager Michael Molcher, is a non-fiction paperback that takes a long, detailed look at the ways that 2000 AD‘s Judge Dredd strip has predicted the future of policing and law and order politics.
