knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
jackcentral.org
Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025
The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
theprescotttimes.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
knau.org
Thousands in Yavapai County lose in-network health care access
Contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and a major health care provider in Yavapai County broke down this week. It leaves thousands of patients in several communities without in-network care. Executives with the insurer and Yavapai Regional Medical Center for months tried to iron out an agreement....
knau.org
Pile burns planned at Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Smoke may be visible from Cottonwood and Camp Verde next week due to a prescribed burn at Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The piles are approximately five acres and are the result of leftover debris from continual fuel work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.
tourcounsel.com
Flagstaff Mall | Shopping mall in Flagstaff, Arizona
Flagstaff Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Flagstaff, Arizona, is operated by Cypress Equities. The mall opened in 1979, and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. Flagstaff Mall opened in 1979, developed by Phoenix-based real estate company Westcor. The shopping center's original anchors JCPenney and Sears had previously...
knau.org
Flagstaff girl returns home after being wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old girl has come home to Flagstaff days after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix. Officials say the girl and 15-year-old Perez Grado were shot on the evening of February 3 near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road while visiting family friends. The girl sustained multiple injuries...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Can Flagstaff Mall make it in a shifting retail scene?
Bonnie Bouschet has been with the Flagstaff Mall for almost a decade, but when her 89-year-old mother embraced online shopping during the pandemic, it became clear to the general manager that times are changing. Bouschet recalls when the mall opened in 1989. It was a time when business was booming...
fox10phoenix.com
Good boy: K9 officer in Arizona catches 2 men with 50 pounds of meth, police say
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Thanks to a K9 officer in northern Arizona, 2 men were caught with 50 pounds of meth in their car, police said. On Feb. 2, a Cottonwood Police K9 Unit made a traffic stop near I-17 and Camp Verde for a sedan that was reportedly impeding traffic and had a window tint violation.
