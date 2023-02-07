ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Stand-off in Combined Locks is over

DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sturgeon spearers are lining up their shanties this weekend

COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Audio surveillance at Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

It’ll be a pup-tastic Valentine’s Day at Austin Straubel airport!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all about the puppy love at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this Valentine’s Day!. On February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., PawsAero Pet Therapy will be hosting a kissing booth at the airport to bring some extra love to travelers and airport visitors.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

School safety experts speak on importance of student tips

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener

SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Port of Green Bay expansion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The planned expansion of the Port of Green Bay is closer to becoming a reality. Last week, the state announced several harbor assistance grants for Fox River projects. They included $1 million for the port’s expansion on a 40-acre site at the mouth of the Fox River, where a new, modern port facility will bring major economic benefits to the region. This is in addition to a $10.1 million federal grant late last year and $15 million in state ARPA funds in 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
WBAY Green Bay

18-year-old arrested on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man banging on doors - that’s the report University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police received on Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. Officers were dispatched to James Temp Hall, a student apartment building on the Green Bay campus, to check the welfare of a male who appeared under the influence and was pounding on doors repetitively. University Police located the man on the first floor of the building and began speaking with him, noting that he was exhibiting behavior consistent with someone under the influence of a controlled substance. Out of a backpack in his possession, officers seized prescription medication, suspected marijuana, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Spike in ice rescues attributed to poor conditions

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “We’ve seen a spike in the number of ice rescues and it’s a combination of things,” Chief Deputy Pat McCarty with the Door County Sheriff’s Office said. Warm water and air temperatures, plus high wind speeds work together to create...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Things to know about sturgeon spearing season

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM (WBAY) - One of the great local traditions starts Friday with the kickoff to sturgeon spearing season. Spearers will be out on lakes and rivers this weekend looking to harvest a prehistoric fish. The season officially opens Saturday, but celebrations start Friday. The Winnebago system has one of...
WINNEBAGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI

