GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man banging on doors - that’s the report University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police received on Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. Officers were dispatched to James Temp Hall, a student apartment building on the Green Bay campus, to check the welfare of a male who appeared under the influence and was pounding on doors repetitively. University Police located the man on the first floor of the building and began speaking with him, noting that he was exhibiting behavior consistent with someone under the influence of a controlled substance. Out of a backpack in his possession, officers seized prescription medication, suspected marijuana, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO