Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
WBAY Green Bay
Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
WBAY Green Bay
Sturgeon spearers are lining up their shanties this weekend
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Audio surveillance at Green Bay City Hall
Controversy over audio recording devices to be installed in Green Bay's City Hall. Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017.
WBAY Green Bay
It’ll be a pup-tastic Valentine’s Day at Austin Straubel airport!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all about the puppy love at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this Valentine’s Day!. On February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., PawsAero Pet Therapy will be hosting a kissing booth at the airport to bring some extra love to travelers and airport visitors.
WBAY Green Bay
School safety experts speak on importance of student tips
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Port of Green Bay expansion
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The planned expansion of the Port of Green Bay is closer to becoming a reality. Last week, the state announced several harbor assistance grants for Fox River projects. They included $1 million for the port’s expansion on a 40-acre site at the mouth of the Fox River, where a new, modern port facility will bring major economic benefits to the region. This is in addition to a $10.1 million federal grant late last year and $15 million in state ARPA funds in 2021.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old arrested on UW-Green Bay campus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man banging on doors - that’s the report University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police received on Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. Officers were dispatched to James Temp Hall, a student apartment building on the Green Bay campus, to check the welfare of a male who appeared under the influence and was pounding on doors repetitively. University Police located the man on the first floor of the building and began speaking with him, noting that he was exhibiting behavior consistent with someone under the influence of a controlled substance. Out of a backpack in his possession, officers seized prescription medication, suspected marijuana, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
WBAY Green Bay
Controversy over audio recording devices to be installed in Green Bay's City Hall
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
WBAY Green Bay
Spike in ice rescues attributed to poor conditions
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “We’ve seen a spike in the number of ice rescues and it’s a combination of things,” Chief Deputy Pat McCarty with the Door County Sheriff’s Office said. Warm water and air temperatures, plus high wind speeds work together to create...
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitalized driver may be connected to Appleton murder
The port receives more grants to expand with a new, modern facility at the mouth of the Fox River. When people are on ice that isn't safe, taxpayers foot the bill. Rescuers may pay with their life.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know about sturgeon spearing season
WINNEBAGO SYSTEM (WBAY) - One of the great local traditions starts Friday with the kickoff to sturgeon spearing season. Spearers will be out on lakes and rivers this weekend looking to harvest a prehistoric fish. The season officially opens Saturday, but celebrations start Friday. The Winnebago system has one of...
WBAY Green Bay
Oneida Casino ready for busy weekend of responsible sports betting ahead of Super Bowl
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) -When it comes to betting on the Super Bowl, Americans are expected to wager $16 Billion. One in 5 million Americans will place some sort of a bet and the Oneida Nation is hoping to get in on some of that action. At the Oneida Casino, tribal...
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
Comments / 0