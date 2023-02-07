Read full article on original website
Related
Grading Dylan Strome’s $25 million contract extension with the Capitals
Dylan Strome is staying with the Washington Capitals long-term, after signing a five-year contract extension. Announced on Friday, Strome’s deal is worth $25 million and will carry a $5 million cap hit, kicking in next season. He’s currently in his first year with the Capitals and his fifth year as a full-time NHLer.
dobberhockey.com
Capped: Analyzing Trade Bait in Meier and Chychrun
Now that we've gotten through the NHL All-Star break, hockey is back and I couldn't be happier. At this point in the season we start hearing more and more trade rumors surrounding potential rental players, what teams are looking in terms of the direction they'll approach at the deadline and whether they're buyers or sellers, and the movement of young players to acquire more well-proven players. This trade deadline is poised to be stellar, there seems to be a lot of variety when it comes to what types of players are available. Seems like there should be a lot of role players on the market, along with some higher end talents. This week I plan on touching on a few of the players that I expect to see in a new uniform post trade deadline day. I won't be predicting where I think they'll go, but I will touch on how a new environment may help the player succeed, or how it may hinder them.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
markerzone.com
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
WGRZ TV
Hamilton: Sabres spending money the right way in Cozens signing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has said since he’s taken the job that they were going to identify and draft good players, develop them, and pay them instead of a bunch of NHL unrestricted free agents. For the first two years, Adams had to...
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
Trade deadline primer: St. Louis Blues
With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is less than a month away. Where does each team stand, and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the St. Louis Blues. This wasn’t the plan for...
The Hockey Writers
St. Louis Blues Midseason Top 10 Prospects for 2022-23
Although it’s not overly strong (18th in The Hockey Writers’ midseason rankings), the St. Louis Blues continue to have a deep prospect pool despite not picking in the top half of the first round since 2014, when they drafted two franchise stalwarts in Jaden Schwartz (14) and Vladimir Tarasenko (16). As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, the Blues have found themselves in the difficult position of being a seller. It’s fairly evident now that this current NHL roster is not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, and a rebuild (or retool) is coming sooner rather than later.
Yardbarker
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ long-term bet on Dylan Cozens is one worth making
What a birthday present for the Workhorse from Whitehorse. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres signed Dylan Cozens to an eight-year contract that’s set to kick in next summer. His $7.1M AAV will make him the third highest-paid forward on the team, sitting behind veteran Jeff Skinner ($9M) and Tage Thompson, who signed his own $7.142M AAV deal back in August.
The Hockey News' People of Power and Influence 2023: Pat Brisson
Pat Brisson is a player agent with Creative Artists Agency and is one of The Hockey News' 100 people of power and influence in 2023. Here's a sneak peek.
NHL
Boudreau returns to NHL Network as studio analyst
Former Canucks coach previously held same role from 2020-21 SECAUCUS, NJ - NHL Network™ today announced that Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The winner of the 2008 Jack Adams Award will make his season debut on NHL Network's NHL Tonight™ live at 8:00 p.m. ET today, February 9 alongside Tony Luftman and Stanley Cup® champion Mike Rupp. Boudreau will then appear on NHL Tonight live at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 10 with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes, before covering the intermissions for the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game with Jamison Coyle. Boudreau can also be seen on NHL Tonight with Luftman and Rupp again on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament.
Comments / 0