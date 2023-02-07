Read full article on original website
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on roads in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid completely snow covered roadways and reduced visibility. Iowa Highway 3, US 61, US 20, Highways 151, 61 and 52 are currently listed as travel not advised. See the road conditions here.
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
Another Threat Phoned In To Hempstead High School
Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day. At around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school. On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. According to a report, the school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus. There was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled. The Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
Travel not advised in Dubuque, several crashes reported due to heavy snow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy snow in Dubuque is causing treacherous conditions on Thursday. The Iowa DOT and the city of Dubuque are advising people to just stay home. The airport reported 9" of snow as of noon and more snow is falling. Multiple crashes have closed...
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Travel Not Recommended Right Now
Motorists throughout the area are being advised to avoid travel at this time as heavy snow falls in the area. Several cities are experiencing multiple road blockages while keeping up with the snowfall. The rain mix will change over to snow, falling heavily at times. Plus, it’s breezy, so expect limited visibility with some blowing snow. Some roads in Iowa County in Wisconsin became snow covered by 9am. Temps are mild, in the low to mid 30s, keeping it a heavy and wet consistency. A winter weather advisory continues until 6 pm.
Man Sentenced For Role in Flare Gun Shooting Spree
A weapons charge against a Dubuque man — connected to a shooting has been dismissed, although a 26-year prison sentence was imposed for violating his probation. 28 year old Royal Broman was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. Broman had been given a 26-year suspended prison sentence in June after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Most of those charges stemmed from a flare gun shooting spree on June 9, 2021. Broman was among three people arrested on charges of shooting flares in Dubuque that caused damage to two vehicles, set the carpet on fire in a Locust Street apartment and injured one person.
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
Dubuque County announces new Recorder
The group plans to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon at 1pm at the intersections of First Ave and 16th Street Northeast. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish. Dubuque Hempstead High School placed under lockdown following threat. Updated: 6 hours ago. A 911 call came in around...
Fatal Shooting in Dubuque
A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Dubuque, but police have released few details about the incident. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of gunshots. A report says officers found a 31-year-old man outside with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not yet released his name, as they work to notify his family. No arrests have been reported. Officials say the investigation was very active and rapidly unfolding. Police activity on West Fifth Street in the afternoon was related to the investigation as officials tracked down witnesses and followed up on leads.
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
Driver Hits Parked Vehicle, Gets Injured
Police say one person was hurt Saturday when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle in Dubuque. According to police, 38 year old Mixson Livai of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police said Livai was traveling west in the 1000 block of West Locust Street around 9pm when the vehicle left the left lane of traffic and struck the rear of a parked vehicle. No traffic citations were issued as a result of the crash.
Dubuque Police investigate school threat
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:23 am, Dubuque Police responded to an anonymous call reporting that there was a possible explosive device at Hempstead High School. Students and staff were relocated for their safety within the school while officers searched the premises. Law enforcement finalized their search of the school at approximately 4:00 pm and no dangerous or explosive materials were located.
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
Dubuque Police Dept. search high school for explosive device after anonymous call
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Police Dept. were called to Hempstead High School on Monday morning after an anonymous call reporting that there was a potential explosive device at the school. The police department and Dubuque Community School District (DCSD) implemented their joint threat response protocols, and students and staff...
Police investigate second report of threat of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are investigating a second report of threats of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School in as many days. In a press release, police said the call Tuesday morning is believed to be related to the report made Monday morning. That first reported threat on...
