A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Dubuque, but police have released few details about the incident. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of gunshots. A report says officers found a 31-year-old man outside with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not yet released his name, as they work to notify his family. No arrests have been reported. Officials say the investigation was very active and rapidly unfolding. Police activity on West Fifth Street in the afternoon was related to the investigation as officials tracked down witnesses and followed up on leads.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO