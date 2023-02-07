Bowie Elementary School students have received some real-life lessons from Hope, the house goat who comes to school each day with teacher Charmie Sanders. The goat was born with an injured leg and could not stand to nurse. While her leg is fine now, the mama won’t take her back. Sanders said the goat wears a diaper all the time and at home where she hangs out with a giant tortoise. When the goat starts eating real food, the pair will live together.

BOWIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO