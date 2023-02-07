Read full article on original website
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Mary Ann Bevan, The Ugliest Woman in the World, worked as a circus sideshow to provide for her family.
“Wanted: Ugliest Woman. Nothing repulsive, maimed, or disfigured. Good pay guaranteed, and long engagement for successful applicants. Send recent photograph.”. Mary Ann Bevan applied, beat all the competition, and became known as the ¨Ugliest Woman in the World¨. According to her doctors, she had a condition known as Acromegaly, an incurable disease at that time, and she would only grow uglier.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Military.com
The True Origin of the US Marine Corps' 'Oorah' Call
Each branch of the military has its own distinctive lingo. Nothing says "I'm in the Air Force" more than an airman calling their supervisor by their first name. "Hooah" is the Army's answer to literally everything, while the Navy has an entirely different second language. For the Marine Corps, one of the first words new enlisted Marines learn in boot camp is "oorah."
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten
Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
He found an enemy soldier's diary after a Vietnam War battle. Now he seeks its owner
After four days of intense fighting in one of the longest and bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, Peter Mathews, an Army sergeant with the 1st Cavalry Division, swept through an area of South Vietnam's Central Highlands near Dak To with his unit as they prepared to leave. As he...
Last survivor of Bataan Death March buried
Paul Kerchum died just short of his 103 birthday. He lived a long life of service after surviving World War Two’s infamous Bataan Death March.
First fighter pilot to fly into D-Day invasion dies
Col. John Pease Sr., who survived harrowing air battles during World War II and went on to fly supersonic jets for the U.S. Air Force, was 103
A-10 Warthog Emerges In New Camouflage
23d Wing Commander via Facebook.The new livery, unveiled at Moody AFB, commemorates the original "Flying Tigers" of World War II and famed pilot Charles R. Bond Jr.
Famous People Buried at Arlington Who Weren’t in the Military
Arlington National Cemetery was opened in 1864 to provide the final resting place for American servicemen who fought to save the union during the Civil War. As people walk past the rows of about 400,000 tombstones over the 639-acre layout, they see the names of those who fell in the nation’s wars, including some of […]
Mary Edwards Walker: America's Only Female Medal Of Honor Recipient
This article summarizes the history of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker and her award of the Medal of Honor. Walker is the only female to receive the medal, and her story highlights the importance of women in combat during the Civil War. - Mary Edwards Walker was born on November 26, 1832, and served as an army assistant surgeon during the war. She also served as a White House physician under President Andrew Johnson's Presidential Administration. Walker was also credited with correcting military records of African American honor recipients who were not properly recognized during the war. She later served as the assistant secretary of Carter White in the Department of War Reserve Affairs. Dr. Mary Edwards Walker is still honored today and remains the only female Medal of Honor recipient to date.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The Story of how the Skyraider became known as “Sandy” and the A-1’s first CSAR Missions
At first, this kind of mission was performed by US Navy A-1s, but by mid August 1965 the 1st ACS sent a flight of A-1Es to Udorn RTAFB, Thailand, to cover F-105 air strikes into high-threat areas. The A-1 Skyraider originated as a carrier-based torpedo and dive bomber. As the...
Andalusia Star News
Mark A. King, WO1, U.S. Army, Helicopter Pilot, Vietnam War Part 2
By the time Warrant Officer Mark A. King was medically-evacuated from Vietnam on February 9, 1965, he had completed more than 725 combat missions with more than 538 hours in combat. Continued from Part 1. King’s Dragon Platoon was part of an assault near Benh Gia that had lost two...
