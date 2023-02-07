This article summarizes the history of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker and her award of the Medal of Honor. Walker is the only female to receive the medal, and her story highlights the importance of women in combat during the Civil War. - Mary Edwards Walker was born on November 26, 1832, and served as an army assistant surgeon during the war. She also served as a White House physician under President Andrew Johnson's Presidential Administration. Walker was also credited with correcting military records of African American honor recipients who were not properly recognized during the war. She later served as the assistant secretary of Carter White in the Department of War Reserve Affairs. Dr. Mary Edwards Walker is still honored today and remains the only female Medal of Honor recipient to date.

