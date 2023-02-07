Read full article on original website
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
Body found buried in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A body has been found in rural Cedar County. According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found during an investigation on Feb. 8. The CCSO used a search warrant at a property and found the body of a woman who had been buried there […]
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
Speedy School Zone Driver Arrested on Municipal Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle that was traveling 44 MPH in a 20 MPH zone in the area in front of Parkview Elementary, 1901 South New York Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver, and checked her information with Joint Communications. A computer check...
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARRESTS TWO AFTER CONDUCTING A SEARCH WARRANT
Two subjects were arrested after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Drug Task Force detectives and Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia. This warrant was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine within Sedalia and Pettis County.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Bunceton man suffered serious injuries after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado crashed Friday morning in Cooper County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash occurred on Highway 98, just west of Rose Cottage Lane. The Chevrolet – driven by Wesley Gander, 51 – started going off the right The post Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
Lake-area undercover drug officer tapped as State Task Force Officer of the Year
The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the person they chose as the State Task Force Officer (TFO) of the Year. The officer, known only as "Doe," works for the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) Task Force. The officer has a pseudonym because of their undercover work.
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
Lebanon Man Accused Of Shooting Step-Brother Has Case Moved To Camden County
A second-degree murder trial of a 34-year-old man from Lebanon accused of shooting his step-brother will now be heard in Camden County after the court granted a change of venue. Kevin James Ash is also charged with armed criminal action in connection to the August-2022 shooting. According to reports, Ash...
Littlejohn Apprehended
UPDATE: "Nicholas Scott Littlejohn was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway at 12:42 a.m. Wednesay, due to the efforts of teamwork involving the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers and MSHP air unit. Littlejohn was called in by a homeowner allowing us a fresh start on our hunt. Littlejohn has plagued the south end of our county for some time," said Sheriff Eric Knox.
One dead, another hurt: Osage Beach police confirms several involved in Jan. 20 shooting
Osage beach — On Friday, Jan. 20th Osage beach Police Department responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Sunset Drive. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach was hospitalized and treated for two...
INMATE CHARGED WITH DRUG FELONY AT BOONVILLE CORRECTIONAL CENTER
A inmate has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance while at the Boonville Correctional Center. According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on November 23, 2022. A corrections officer observed Ryan Prater allegedly place an item in his waist band and proceed to back up to another inmate. Prater was observed reaching into his waist band and removing the item. The inmate allegedly took the item from Prater and concealed it. The officer searched the inmate and recovered a large plastic bag and one smaller bag that had folded paper with an unknown crystal substance.
Orrick Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Bates County
An Orrick man was arrested on drug charges Monday in Bates County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 63-year-old Orrick resident Michael D. Bishop at 11:06 A.M. Monday in Bates County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for an improper lane change, failing to produce insurance and not wearing a seat belt.
Stoutland man pleads guilty to driving stolen truck during police chase, three weeks after his arrest
A Camden County man pleads guilty to driving a stolen pickup truck during a police chase. Tyler Alford, of Stoutland, was arrested three weeks ago after a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Alford driving a stolen truck and recklessly passing other drivers on Route T. When the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, Alford sped off, driving through several fences and farm gates, before finally coming to a stop after almost sliding into a pond.
