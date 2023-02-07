Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
Yamhill man killed after running vehicle into tree
A Yamhill man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday after striking a tree, authorities said.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland have a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte
A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools
Bend Senior High School was placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to students at the school, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and also reportedly headed to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools appeared first on KTVZ.
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43 at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound near Perkins Rd NE when it crossed the center line, left the roadway into a ditch and crashed into a tree. The driver, identified as Jose Trinidad Sanchez Encizo, 42, of Lebanon, was declared deceased at the scene.
Timeline: Higher elevations in Oregon could see sticking snow on Valentine's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in higher elevations could wake up to snow on Valentine's Day morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Cascades and the coast range. Snow could stick in the higher spots of Portland, but downtown will likely only stay wet with snowflakes in the air.
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
Salem police ask for help identifying suspect from deadly 2019 shooting
Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
