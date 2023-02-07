ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kpic

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte

A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools

Bend Senior High School was placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to students at the school, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and also reportedly headed to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend

Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43 at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound near Perkins Rd NE when it crossed the center line, left the roadway into a ditch and crashed into a tree. The driver, identified as Jose Trinidad Sanchez Encizo, 42, of Lebanon, was declared deceased at the scene.
LEBANON, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
102.7 KORD

The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
RICHLAND, WA
kptv.com

Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
SALEM, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant

Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy