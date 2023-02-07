ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Salmon Dave's revamped décor and menu showcases its 'coastal comfort' vibe with fresh dishes and new craft cocktails: First Look

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River staple has reopened its doors, following a transformation that stays true to its roots in the Old River District of the Cleveland suburb. Salmon Dave's has become the best version of itself, revamping its décor and menu to match its easy-going vibe created with incredible talent behind the bar and in the kitchen, as explained by Rosewood Grill managing partner Chris Kneeland.
WKYC

Super simple and delicious Super Bowl sandwich recipe

CLEVELAND — Come for the game and stay for the food. This Italian beef sandwich recipe will be sure to win over all your guests and take the strain off of you in the kitchen. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
WKYC

Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
WKYC

Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters

CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
