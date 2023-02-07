Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Budget Takes Center Stage and Former Commissioner J.D. Hess Rejoins Public Service
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, February 10th. Call To Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present Terry Howell – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Pastor Chad Pesnell, Cornerstone Worship Center Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved Elected […]
WAFF
Huntsville City Council approves purchase of land for new recreational center
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council recently approved the administration to move forward with the purchase of land to house a new recreational center. The $1,127,115 contract approves the purchase of five acres of land located on Martin Road, west of the Zierdt Road intersection. This area of...
WAFF
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith addressed his recent shoplifting arrests during the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday night. During his address, he apologized to the public and promised to be a better man in the public eye. He followed that by saying he owes the people “accountability” after his recent arrests.
Meter reading, billing changes coming for Madison County residents
“This transition will allow MCWD to provide more timely resolutions and more efficient customer service,” said County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. “Some customers’ bills may be slightly lower or slightly higher on the first monthly bill, depending on how the billing cycles are affected.”
WAFF
Marshall County officials preparing new, dedicated space for coroner’s office
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
WAFF
Huntsville’s Public Transportation receiving major upgrades in new five phase plan
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city asked and you answered. After years of public complaints about Huntsville’s public transit system, your ideas are part of a new plan to expand bus routes in the city. Huntsville Public Transportation is set to receive a major overhaul. During Thursday’s Huntsville City...
WAFF
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
City of Anniston Announces 2023 Free Disposal Day & Brush Pickup Schedules
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston released their 2023 brush pickup schedule and information on the 2023 free disposal day dates. Please note, the brush pickup schedule does not pertain to loose leaf pickup. For more information on either of these topics, please visit the city website.
Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse
A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
WAFF
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville community hero passed away on Wednesday after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Liz Clemons, 69, served as the Club Director for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama - James A. Lane Unit for more than 30 years. It was truly her life’s mission to serve the youth in this community.
WAFF
Pharmacists, patients voice concerns as Adderall shortage continues
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pharmacists and patients are frustrated as the nationwide Adderall shortage continues, entering its 5th month. The ADHD medication shortage has forced patients to spend hours making calls trying to find a pharmacy that can help. Rick Sansom with Chase Pharmacy told WAFF 48 that he has...
WAFF
Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying science jobs in Gadsden
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Gadsden, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff talks money losses, safety issues with permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new permitless carry law is leaving financial gaps for Sheriff’s Offices statewide, one of those being the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The money from firearm permits were going to local deputies to cover gear, weapons and operational costs. A spokesperson with the Madison...
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith arrested for more theft charges
The two-term District 1 council member is facing a total of four misdemeanor theft changes.
WDEF
Missing, Endangered Child in Alabama
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — A 14-year-old child is missing in Fyffe, Alabama. The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said she was last seen at her home on Tuesday night. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen around 9 p.m. Th agency put out an Endangered Child Alert and a...
allongeorgia.com
14th District Republican Convention to be held in Trion
The Chattooga County Republican Party proudly announces the biennial 2023 schedule of political events, beginning with the local County Convention which is scheduled for Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at the Senior Center located at 184 Senior Drive in Summerville. Registration for the event will begin at 9 am followed by county preliminaries which include selection of convention officials and election of new party officers for the 2023-2024 cycle; addressing proposed rule changes and resolutions. Slates of recommended leadership positions will be offered, however, nominations may be made by attendees. There will be a $10.00 convention fee for attendants. Cash or check will be accepted.
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
