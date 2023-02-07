ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calhoun Journal

Sheriff’s Budget Takes Center Stage and Former Commissioner J.D. Hess Rejoins Public Service

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, February 10th. Call To Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present Terry Howell – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Pastor Chad Pesnell, Cornerstone Worship Center Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved  Elected […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.

If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse

A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville community hero passed away on Wednesday after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Liz Clemons, 69, served as the Club Director for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama - James A. Lane Unit for more than 30 years. It was truly her life’s mission to serve the youth in this community.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pharmacists, patients voice concerns as Adderall shortage continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pharmacists and patients are frustrated as the nationwide Adderall shortage continues, entering its 5th month. The ADHD medication shortage has forced patients to spend hours making calls trying to find a pharmacy that can help. Rick Sansom with Chase Pharmacy told WAFF 48 that he has...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Highest-paying science jobs in Gadsden

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Gadsden, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
GADSDEN, AL
WDEF

Missing, Endangered Child in Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — A 14-year-old child is missing in Fyffe, Alabama. The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said she was last seen at her home on Tuesday night. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen around 9 p.m. Th agency put out an Endangered Child Alert and a...
FYFFE, AL
allongeorgia.com

14th District Republican Convention to be held in Trion

The Chattooga County Republican Party proudly announces the biennial 2023 schedule of political events, beginning with the local County Convention which is scheduled for Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at the Senior Center located at 184 Senior Drive in Summerville. Registration for the event will begin at 9 am followed by county preliminaries which include selection of convention officials and election of new party officers for the 2023-2024 cycle; addressing proposed rule changes and resolutions. Slates of recommended leadership positions will be offered, however, nominations may be made by attendees. There will be a $10.00 convention fee for attendants. Cash or check will be accepted.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALABAMA STATE

