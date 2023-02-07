HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of her infant son in 2018 was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot. According to prosecutors during the trial, Aleisha Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband when the gun went off and killed Dante.

