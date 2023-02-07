ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

- clipped version

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
OXFORD, AL
WAFF

Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of her infant son in 2018 was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot. According to prosecutors during the trial, Aleisha Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband when the gun went off and killed Dante.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are on the look out for a book worm who is accused of stealing. He may turn into a jail bird if you recognize him and more. Police say a man walked into Booklegger on Holmes Ave. and picked up a first...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Updated: 6 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the situation surrounding the Huntsville City councilman.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

One injured in Hazel Green wreck

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and HEMSI responded to a wreck in Hazel Green that has left one person injured. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officials responded to the wreck that happened at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road. At this time there is...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAFF

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former United States Postal Service employee was sentenced by a federal judge in court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft by a postal employee in November 2022. Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New apartments heading to Southwest Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New housing options are heading to Southwest Decatur. City council members voted 4-1 to approve a new 24-unit apartment complex on 8th street and Moulton Heights Road during Monday night’s city council. The complex will feature three two-story buildings including two-bed one-bath units. Councilman Billy...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy