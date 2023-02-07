Read full article on original website
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use...
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of her infant son in 2018 was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot. According to prosecutors during the trial, Aleisha Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband when the gun went off and killed Dante.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are on the look out for a book worm who is accused of stealing. He may turn into a jail bird if you recognize him and more. Police say a man walked into Booklegger on Holmes Ave. and picked up a first...
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly...
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Updated: 6 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the situation surrounding the Huntsville City councilman.
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and HEMSI responded to a wreck in Hazel Green that has left one person injured. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officials responded to the wreck that happened at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road. At this time there is...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former United States Postal Service employee was sentenced by a federal judge in court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft by a postal employee in November 2022. Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison...
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New housing options are heading to Southwest Decatur. City council members voted 4-1 to approve a new 24-unit apartment complex on 8th street and Moulton Heights Road during Monday night’s city council. The complex will feature three two-story buildings including two-bed one-bath units. Councilman Billy...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith addressed his recent shoplifting arrests during the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday night. During his address, he apologized to the public and promised to be a better man in the public eye. He followed that by saying he owes the people “accountability” after his recent arrests.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Narcotics agents with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of marijuana and other items after executing a search warrant at a residence on Basin Street. The search warrant was obtained and executed after it was suspected that cocaine was being sold from...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 13 years of unanswered questions, Tyrell Spencer’s mother made the difficult decision to exhume his body. In 2010, Tyrell Spencer collapsed and stopped breathing at the Richard Showers Center. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Spencer’s Mother Dionne Mack said...
