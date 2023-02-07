ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Berwick, Gibson residents arrested on heroin charges

Assumption Parish deputies reported the arrests of Berwick and Gibson residents on heroin possession charges. --Craig Michael Free, 36, River Road, Berwick, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration and no insurance.
BERWICK, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested following ATV chase

On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police make theft arrests

Morgan City police reported a pair of arrests on theft charges Wednesday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Carlos Peter Ramos, 20, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL

Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide

HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

Chalmette man arrested after drug bust

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
CHALMETTE, LA

