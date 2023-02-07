Read full article on original website
New Iberia man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2020 killing
A New Iberia man is sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of a woman.
‘Vulture Gang’ member in St. Tammany sentenced to 18 years in prison
A Covington man has been sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges involving a street gang known as the "Vulture Gang."
Lafayette jury finds man guilty of first-degree robbery
A 12-person jury of Lafayette Parish unanimously convicted 19-year-old Travontae White of first-degree robbery. White was 17 when he committed the robbery of a pregnant woman.
theadvocate.com
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish suspects arrested in Assumption Parish for failing to appear in court
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle charge following an arrest last year. According to a news release, 40-year-old Derek Anthony Dufrene was previously arrested in Assumption...
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Gibson residents arrested on heroin charges
Assumption Parish deputies reported the arrests of Berwick and Gibson residents on heroin possession charges. --Craig Michael Free, 36, River Road, Berwick, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration and no insurance.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
NOLA.com
In Jefferson Parish murder-suicides, autopsies answer some but not all questions
Autopsies performed on a Harvey family of four who died in a murder-suicide Thursday revealed that the parents, Timothy Earl and Joanna Ragas, each committed suicide while their children died by homicide, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said Friday. Forensic pathologists also performed autopsies in a second, unrelated murder-suicide in...
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police make theft arrests
Morgan City police reported a pair of arrests on theft charges Wednesday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Carlos Peter Ramos, 20, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested...
St. Mary Parish man arrested for wildlife violations, cruelty to animals
A Patterson man has been arrested for alleged wildlife violations in St. Mary Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
fox8live.com
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
Fugitive on house arrest, 2 others arrested during Gonzales drug bust; weapons, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A long-term investigation into criminal activity at a home in Gonzales has led to the arrest of three people on multiple drug charges and seizure of contraband. According to the Gonzales Police Department, officials arrested Terraz White, 23; Tykwan White, 25; and Tyren Porter, 18, during...
brproud.com
One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
NOLA.com
2 men dead in suspected murder-suicide in Estelle area of west bank, JPSO says
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide on the west bank, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: 17-year-old and his brother identified by coroner. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mesa Drive (map), according to JPSO.
Chalmette man arrested after drug bust
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
Arrest made in shooting outside Gentilly WalMart
Barely 24 hours after a deadly shooting outside the WalMart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly Woods, New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect on a charge of second degree murder.
