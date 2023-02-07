ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s Sam Champion warns Robin Roberts she’s being ‘judged’ in awkward live moment

By Brittany Vincent
 3 days ago

GOOD Morning America's Sam Champion and Robin Roberts have found themselves in an awkward moment on live TV.

Robin had a quick back-and-forth with meteorologist Sam during Tuesday's episode of GMA, when the moment occurred.

Robin Roberts told Sam Champion she had a big interview coming up while on Good Morning America Credit: ABC
She revealed she would be speaking to Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick, but via Zoom conferencing call instead of in-person Credit: ABC

Robin kicked things off: "Sam, I never thought I'd say this. I am going to speak this morning to Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick."

"At the same time?!" an enthralled Sam replied.

"They are talking about their incredible new collaboration and you'll see it here on GMA," Robyn responded.

The pair gushed for a moment while Robin chuckled to herself as Sam, 61, declared he would be watching.

Robin shared: "I will always love you, Sam, and that's what friends are for."

"That's like music royalty!" Sam replied, hardly believing his ears.

"It's everything. Make sure you take pictures. I want a picture of that."

"Well, it's via Zoom, so…" Robin's voice trailed off as the crowd booed, less excited to hear that Robin wouldn't speak to the stars in person.

"They're still gonna be live!" Robin said, laughing.

"Right, I know!" Sam replied. He then gestured to his left to staff off-screen.

He remarked: "I just want you to know that you were judged by that end of the room," referring to Robin's mention of the meeting taking place over Zoom.

Robin burst out laughing at her gaffe.

"But I like the Zoom, I'm still all for it, I think it qualifies as a great get."

"Thank you! I appreciate that, Sam."

"We'll be watching," Sam replied with a huge grin. "Because that's what friends are for!"

The pair couldn't contain their laughter at the awkward moment as they burst out chuckling at the joke Sam made.

ROBIN'S WAY

Meanwhile, Robin delivered a new morning message aimed at blocking negative thoughts and believing in yourself.

"In life, there will be times when it feels as though every voice is telling you: 'You can't do it. It's not gonna work out. You'll never overcome this problem,'" the 62-year-old told her fans.

She explained: "Sometimes, in order to stay in faith, you have to ignore those negative thoughts.

"You have to ignore what somebody said about you, or perhaps what your own thoughts are telling you."

Robin then encouraged viewers to decide not to listen to any negativity, internal or otherwise.

'I WILL OUTLAST'

Previously, Robin slammed "negative" people in a new morning message to her fans while abroad in New Zealand.

Standing in front of a geyser, she shared her morning message for "Thankful Thursday" to faithful fans tuning in even while she spent time across the globe.

"Negativity can be all around us," she read from her phone.

She continued: "When other people are afraid, worried, and negative, you have to be on the offensive, and you have to say: 'No, I will outlast whatever comes against me. I have strength in Christ for all things...'"

Her message came as ex-GMA co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were ousted from the network admit their recent "affair" scandal.

DOOM AND GLOOM

Robin also shared a cryptic message with her fans about overcoming "doom and gloom."

Upon her return from New Zealand, where she took part in a terrifying bungee jump, the TV anchor recorded a brief message in her dressing room before heading into the studio for the live show.

"You'll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things that are true, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious, the best, not the worst, the beautiful, not the ugly, things to praise and not to curse," she shared at the time.

She continued: "Now, the word 'meditate' means to think about over and over, we need to pay attention to what we're meditating on.

"What you allow to play in your mind will determine what kind of life you are living.

"Your life is going to follow your thoughts, so instead of replaying the doom and gloom over and over, replay what God says..."

Sam was still impressed by Robin's announcement, but he gestured off-screen with a message for the anchor
He warned Robin that she was being judged by 'this side of the room'
The pair were still enthralled by Robin's upcoming interviews and Sam vowed to watch

