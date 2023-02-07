ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re mechanics – we fitted identical Subaru WRX cars with $49 and $1,600 car stereos and the results were surprising

By Ben Shimkus
 3 days ago
TWO car aficionados have replaced the factory stereos in identical Subaru cars - but one used an expensive alternative, while the other used one at a fraction of the cost.

And while neither ended up being the perfect fit, the difference between the $1,600 stereo and the $49 one surprised both of them.

James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes bought competing audio systems for their identical WRXs Credit: YouTube/Donut Media
The $49 stereo didn't fully fit in the dashboard Credit: YouTube/Donut Media
The cheap stereo only had a USB port Credit: YouTube/Donut Media

The audio modification is one of many James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes have made to their Subaru WRX sedans.

For the YouTube series called "HiLow," the two gearheads bought two similar Subaru sedans.

Throughout the series, one car gets expensive upgrades, while the other gets cheap ones.

They have customized their suspension, tires, brakes, turbos, and arrows.

In a new video for Donut media, the two put a cheap stereo in one of the cars with some terrible results.

"It looks terrible in here," Sykes admits of the $49 audio interface.

"It does not have [Apple] Carplay. It's a markedly worse sound quality than the stock head unit in here."

He admits the new unit, though digital, is probably worse than the original manual dial.

"It does have a charge port... at least you could charge your phone," Sykes said.

The $1,600 option is a much better alternative, but it is far from perfect.

"Mine is awesome, it does a lot of awesome stuff," Pumphrey said.

"It's so big it blocks our climate control. I can't see the AC, I can't see the defrost."

Still, he likes the interface of the new audio and praises the big map on its navigation.

He also said the audio quality was worth the price.

"This thing was expensive, but music is very important to me."

The two car junkies were given hundreds of dollars to exact changes to their cars, but car modifications don't need to cost a pretty penny.

It's important to know the modification laws exist in every state.

Comments / 15

makeminefreedom
3d ago

Anytime you add an aftermarket stereo always make sure you install an inline fuse. Don't wire it directly to the battery. If a wire gets pinched anywhere it will overheat and burn your vehicle to the ground. Also if a friend wants to help you install a stereo ask him where the fuse is. Don't let anyone add anything to your electrical system without installing a fuse.

Reply(1)
5
your mom's knobs
3d ago

fly by night stereo shop dude's aren't mechanics

Reply
13
Brad Kinney
2d ago

So, they discovered a $49 unit was worse than a $1600 unit? And someone wrote an article about it?

Reply
3
