Ankeny, IA

Theme announced for 2023 Ankeny SummerFest, with expanded footprint

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
This year's SummerFest in Ankeny will hit both of the city's central areas after a record-breaking 2022.

Organizers with the Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event, announced on Tuesday initial details about Ankeny's 2023 SummerFest, which will take place in the District at Prairie Trail from July 7-9. The event moved to the District in 2022 after many years on the grounds near Prairie Ridge Middle School.

A record 65,000 people attended SummerFest in 2022 and organizers hope for more in 2023.

One significant change this year is that the entertainment section, including live music and bar areas, will be moved to the paved parking lot behind the library, 1250 S.W. District Dr., with 85,000 square feet of space.

SummerFest will not just be contained to the District this year, with a family night happening the evening of July 7 in Uptown, including the kiddie parade. The family night will cover the Ankeny Market & Pavilion, 715 W. First St., and surrounding areas.

"We're putting this festival right in the heart of our local community," said Tony Mills, head of marketing for sponsor Karl Chevrolet. "We're putting those eyes right on all of the local businesses in our community, which is extremely important to the Ankeny community to continue to grow and expand."

This year's theme will be "Ready. Set. Play." as a reminder to have fun and to pay tribute to games across generations, from Monopoly to Mario to Minecraft.

Further details are to come, including a headliner announcement on Saturday.

Chris Higgins covers eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

