Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland heat help through March 31; water aid available, too

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
The Ohio Department of Development and Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater (sewer) assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills.

Clients need to have copies of the following documents:

  • Most recent water/wastewater bills
  • List of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member
  • Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
  • Proof of disability (if applicable)
  • Other documentation as needed

Income guidelines are at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty level. For more information, contact Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission at 419-281-4327 to learn how to apply.

Winter heating assistance available

The Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission's Emergency HEAP Winter Crisis Program is assisting eligible households with home heating bills. Winter Crisis Program is a federally funded program administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Assistance that provides financial assistance to low-income households that are threatened with disconnection from their heating source, or have already had service disconnected.

Those households serviced by a PUCO-regulated utility are encouraged to sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plus Plan (PIPP Plus) or an alternate budget payment plan. Eligible households include those in disconnect status or notice of disconnection, transferring or establishing new service.

Households utilizing bulk fuel must have a tank containing less than 25% of its capacity. Income documentation for all household members along with social security numbers, electric and gas bills, photo ID, proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members, proof of disability if disabled, and other documentation must be presented.

Income guidelines are based at 175% of the Federal Poverty Level. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $48,562.50. Income also may be calculated using the past 30 days, which for a family four is at or below $3,991.44. Approved applicants will also have their application automatically processed for the Regular HEAP program, where additional assistance may be available.Eligible households may receive financial assistance once per heating season. The HEAP heating season is through March 31. The benefit amounts are: PUCO regulated gas or electric customers may receive a benefit of up to $175, non-regulated electric or gas (i.e. co-ops) may receive a benefit amount up to $750. Income eligible bulk fuel customers may receive up to $550 for wood or coal, and up to $900 is available for bulk fuel propane/bottled gas and fuel oil consumers. Assistance for furnace repair is also available up to $500.To learn more or to apply, call the Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission's HEAP office at 281-4327. The application process must be started via phone, no in-person applicants.

