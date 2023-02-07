ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Drug trafficking case takes strange turn in bond hearing

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHS0a_0kfgL9Kj00

PRATTVILLE — Autauga County District Judge Jessica Sanders presided over an unusual bond hearing Tuesday morning where the defendant faced a laundry list of drug charges.

Sanders set bonds totaling $536,500 for Dakota Andrew Hobbs, 19, of Prattville, after Prattville police last week arrested him on charges that included drug trafficking. The total bond included $500,000 on the drug trafficking charge. Police Chief Mark Thompson said Hobbs allegedly sold marijuana and other drugs to juveniles, and that the arrest was the result of a “months long” investigation.

DeAnne "Dee Dee" Calhoon, Hobbs' attorney, was at the bond hearing and declined to comment on his arrest and the charges he faces.

On Monday, Hobbs told officials he had someone to post his bond, but court records show Sanders wanted to review any bond posting due to the amount of the bond. On Monday he told Sanders he did not know the two people going through a local bonding company to post his bond.

She asked the bonding company and the two co-signers to come to court Tuesday. She did not subpoena the bonding company or the co-signers. The Montgomery Advertiser is not using the company or persons’ names because they face no criminal charges.

The owner of the bonding company and one of the co-signers appeared. The co-signer told the judge he was a “good friend” of Hobbs and had asked other friends to contribute money to the bonding effort. He said he lives near Hobbs and would be able to monitor Hobbs.

“My question to you is can you secure his presence in court?” Sanders asked.

“Yes ma’am,” he said.

He told the court “they” had given the bonding company $8,000 and had “worked put a payment plan.” He went on to say he didn’t expect Hobbs to pay him back.

“I’m doing this as a favor, because he’s my friend,” he said.

In a ruling filed Tuesday afternoon, Sanders said the bond amounts stay the same, and if Hobbs were to post bond through the bonding company he would wear an ankle monitor to track his whereabouts.

Hobbs was still in the Autauga Metro Jail at 3 p.m Wednesday, jail records showed.

The Montgomery Advertiser typically does not cover drug offenses under its publication standards adopted in 2021. It's covering Hobbs' case because of the peculiarities of the bond hearing and the variety of charges.

On Jan. 31 members of the Prattville Police Department’s drug enforcement unit along with the special operations team served a search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, more than three pounds of marijuana, more than two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, an amount of methamphetamine, multiple types of prescriptions medication, MDMA Pills, cocaine, THC vape cartridges, THC edibles, synthetic marijuana “Spice”, assorted drug paraphernalia, 2 handguns and an AR-15 style rifle were confiscated, court records show.

Hobbs is charged with trafficking marijuana, seven counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, records show. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $25,000, a PPD press release said. Hobbs allegedly sold several different types of illegal narcotics and prescription drugs to customers, including teenagers, Thompson said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greenville Advocate

Midnight altercation ends in arrest

One man was treated for injuries, and another arrested after a midnight altercation at Waffle House in Greenville Thursday. According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the unidentified male suspect was charged with discharging a weapon in the city limits and reckless endangerment after firing shots in the air during an argument between a Waffle House employee and a customer.
GREENVILLE, AL
wvasfm.org

Suspect charged with criminal mischief

Montgomery Police are searching for a suspect accused of property theft and criminal mischief. Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect; citing the incident took place between January 7, 2023 and January 8, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Holt Street. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges. On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21....
AUBURN, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is warning residents of scam phones from people claiming to be collecting fines for missed jury duty. "Montgomery County residents are being targeted in a new scheme where scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses," said a post on Bailey's Facebook page.
WTVM

20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga County High-Speed Pursuit ends with Arrest of Driver who had Multiple warrants, and now New charges

A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
WSFA

Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
GREENVILLE, AL
AL.com

3 goats fatally shot at Butler County farm; suspect sought

An investigation is underway after three goats were fatally shot over the weekend in Butler County. The shooting happened at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at Hope Afield Blessings Farm on Old State Road, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers. Authorities said the suspect drove onto the farm, got out of a...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft. According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Family gets $2.7M settlement after man killed by exploding airbag

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of a Montgomery man has been awarded a $2.7 million settlement after it was revealed that he was killed by a defective Takata airbag in a June 2022 crash. Tocarious Johnson’s death was initially being investigated as a homicide after authorities believed he was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January

The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy