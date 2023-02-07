ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB Softball Opens Up 2023 Season at Cowgirl Classic

BIRMINGHAM – The Blazers open up the 2023 season on the road as they travel to Lake Charles, La. for the McNeese State Cowgirl Classic, hosted by the McNeese State Cowgirls. "Our team is rare and we are ready to play against someone in different colors. We need to be mindful that the season is a marathon and not a sprint," said head coach AJ Daugherty. "Each game is a learning opportunity that we hope to grow from and improve each time we play. I want them to compete and do what we do."
UAB Women’s Tennis Defeats North Alabama 4-1

FLORENCE, Ala. – After dropping the deciding doubles point in a breaker, UAB came back and took four consecutive singles points to earn their second victory of the season, 4-1 over North Alabama. Enya Ratic and Vanessa Mellynchuk won their match on Court 2, 6-1. The deciding match came...
MBB Travels to Take on North Texas

BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's basketball (17-7, 8-5 C-USA) travels to North Texas (19-5, 10-3 C-USA) on Thursday for a chance at a Quad 1 win. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at "The Super Pit." WATCH. Saturday's contest will air on ESPN+ with Kyle Youmans and Hank Dickenson on the...
Track Returns to Action at the Music City Challenge

BIRMINGHAM – UAB Track & Field returns from a quick break last week as they gear up for the 2023 Vanderbilt Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. Friday, Feb. 10. The Blazers are one of 48 teams represented at the meet hosted by the Commodores. The meet begins in the morning at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.
UAB Bowling Travel to the Sunshine State Classic

BIRMINGHAM – UAB Bowling travels to Orlando, Florida for the Sunshine State Classic hosted by Sacred Heart University and Stephen F. Austin State University. The tournament will take place Feb. 10-12, kicking off on Friday at 9:30 EST. The Blazers will be represented by bowlers Keagan Trexler, Savannah Schneider,...
Smith Leads UAB Women's Golf at Lady Bison Classic

BIRMINGHAM - Emilia Smith tied for 27th place to lead the UAB women's golf team at the Lady Bison Bay Point Classic at Bay Point Country Club in Panama City Beach, Fla. Smith's tournament was highlighted by a second-round 71 (-1), which was the lowest score by anyone in the field during the second round. Smith (84-71-81) finished at +20 overall.
Diamond Cuts: Infield and Catchers

BIRMINGHAM – With only eleven days out, take a dive into the guys who will be protecting the infield and behind the plate for the UAB Blazers this season. Head coach Casey Dunn's 2022 infield rotation finished the season with a fielding percentage of .961 which included six returners for 2023 season who will look to build on that number.
