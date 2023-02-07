BIRMINGHAM – The Blazers open up the 2023 season on the road as they travel to Lake Charles, La. for the McNeese State Cowgirl Classic, hosted by the McNeese State Cowgirls. "Our team is rare and we are ready to play against someone in different colors. We need to be mindful that the season is a marathon and not a sprint," said head coach AJ Daugherty. "Each game is a learning opportunity that we hope to grow from and improve each time we play. I want them to compete and do what we do."

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO