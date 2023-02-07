ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Are These The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?

Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
5 Dangerous Texas Bridges That Have Collapsed And Been Abandoned!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Dress In Your Cowboy Chic and Join Us at The Texas Independence Day Celebration Valor and Swagger benefiting the Dallas Historical Society

Get your tickets now for the Saturday, February 25, 2023 Celebration!. (Featured photo from 2022 celebration: Mary Pickens, Michelle Meadows and Susan Jenevein)*. The Dallas Historical Society invites everyone to dress in their Cowboy Chic and join in the Texas Independence Day Celebration themed Valor and Swagger on Saturday evening, February 25, 2023 at the beautifully renovated Hall of State.
Replacement SNAP Benefits in Texas; Application and Deadline

Texas Health and Human Services announced the process of application and the deadline for the replacement SNAP benefits in selected counties. Application and Deadline for Replacement SNAP Benefits. Recent winter storms and power outages affected some counties in Central Texas recently that destroyed and damaged their food. The Texas Health...
Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas

Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months

According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya

When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

