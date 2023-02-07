Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Man jailed on charges after west Wichita chase and crash
A 32-year-old Wichita man is facing a number of charges after a chase with police and Sedgwick County deputies. The chase happened early Thursday and ended when a car hit two medians near Central and Maize Road. The driver jumped out and run, but deputies caught up with him and booked him into jail. He had minor injuries from the crash.
Fourth person charged in Wichita man’s death
The district attorney's office says Nancy Miller appeared before a judge Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder and a felony count of distribution of marijuana.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man convicted in son’s drowning
The father of a two-year-old boy who drowned in 2020 in a south Wichita pool has been convicted of murder. A jury found 46-year-old William Kabutu guilty of first degree murder, with second degree murder in the alternative, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. The alternative charge is presented if there are two or more theories on how a crime was committed, but a defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, the one that is most severe.
Wichita police arrest teen, seek others after shooting that hit four houses, vehicles
Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.
Local man sentenced for stabbing his uncle to death
A Kansas man who pleaded no contest to the stabbing death of his uncle in Aug. 2021 was sentenced to prison Thursday.
KWCH.com
Kansas man sentenced after driving drunk and getting into fatal car crash
A Kansas man has been sentenced after driving drunk and getting into a fatal car crash in 2022.
Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
Wichita officers who sent racist, photoshopped image of George Floyd resign
One of them had their last day on Thursday.
KAKE TV
Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning residents of a new scam tactic, with people showing up in-person to collect.
Man surrenders after Wichita McDonalds standoff
Police responded to a McDonalds restaurant west of downtown Wichita after a man shut himself in a restroom, claiming to have a weapon.
Haysville man arrested accused of abducting his girlfriend
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a Haysville man on multiple charges, including aggravated assault following a suspected abduction.
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
eldoks.com
Officers recognized for actions in two incidents in El Dorado
Three El Dorado Police Officers and one Sheriff Deputy received recognition during a February City Commission meeting for their work in two incidents in El Dorado. The first incident was on Nov. 19. Officers had responded to a shooting on West Central Avenue, during which Sgt. John Thompson observed a vehicle on Central traveling 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. Sgt. Thompson initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance. The officers at the shooting responded to assist. The driver of the vehicle exited his vehicle and produced an AR-15 rifle and began confronting Sgt. Thompson. Sgt. Thompson and Sgt. Patrick Mc Murphy of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other officers contained the suspect, who was an acquaintance of the shooting suspect. Lt. John Stewart joined the efforts to assist taking the suspect into custody. When a taser had no effect on the suspect, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, the suspect confronted Lt. Stewart with the weapon. As the suspect turned away, Lt. Stewart tackled him from behind and they were able to take him into custody. The suspect was armed with a rifle, handgun, taser and pepper spray.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KSN.com
Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
