Wichita, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Man jailed on charges after west Wichita chase and crash

A 32-year-old Wichita man is facing a number of charges after a chase with police and Sedgwick County deputies. The chase happened early Thursday and ended when a car hit two medians near Central and Maize Road. The driver jumped out and run, but deputies caught up with him and booked him into jail. He had minor injuries from the crash.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man convicted in son’s drowning

The father of a two-year-old boy who drowned in 2020 in a south Wichita pool has been convicted of murder. A jury found 46-year-old William Kabutu guilty of first degree murder, with second degree murder in the alternative, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. The alternative charge is presented if there are two or more theories on how a crime was committed, but a defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, the one that is most severe.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Father convicted in son’s drowning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The father of a two-year-old boy who drowned in a south Wichita pool last week has been convicted of murder. After two and a half hours of deliberations Thursday, William Kabutu was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the alternative, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
eldoks.com

Officers recognized for actions in two incidents in El Dorado

Three El Dorado Police Officers and one Sheriff Deputy received recognition during a February City Commission meeting for their work in two incidents in El Dorado. The first incident was on Nov. 19. Officers had responded to a shooting on West Central Avenue, during which Sgt. John Thompson observed a vehicle on Central traveling 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. Sgt. Thompson initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance. The officers at the shooting responded to assist. The driver of the vehicle exited his vehicle and produced an AR-15 rifle and began confronting Sgt. Thompson. Sgt. Thompson and Sgt. Patrick Mc Murphy of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other officers contained the suspect, who was an acquaintance of the shooting suspect. Lt. John Stewart joined the efforts to assist taking the suspect into custody. When a taser had no effect on the suspect, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, the suspect confronted Lt. Stewart with the weapon. As the suspect turned away, Lt. Stewart tackled him from behind and they were able to take him into custody. The suspect was armed with a rifle, handgun, taser and pepper spray.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN.com

Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
WICHITA, KS

