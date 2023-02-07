Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle
For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Bowhunting Influencers Fined $133K In “Largest Poaching Case In Nebraska History”
A couple of controversial bowhunting influencers, who are known for showing off their hunting trophies to their thousands of followers on social media, have been fined $133,000 for allegedly taking part in trafficking animals in Nebraska. According to KVPI, the two were sentenced last week in federal court in Omaha,...
espnquadcities.com
Culver’s Is Messing with A Beloved Menu Item Upsetting Many In Iowa
Think about what goes perfectly with your favorite butter burger. At Culver's, it could be those crispy fries. Or how about those thick-cut onion rings made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices that l the onion's natural sweetness shine?. Don't even get me started with...
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
Minnesota Teen Has Slept In His Backyard For 3 Years
He's done it for more than 1,000 nights.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th
Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
