ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 15

Pandemic Rider
3d ago

Good! They deserve everything back… the Lab screwed up

Reply
10
Related
CBS Boston

Head of Massachusetts State Police, Col. Christopher Mason, to retire

BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced Friday that he will be retiring, WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports. Mason has been head of the State Police since November 2019. Mason has been with the State Police for 30 years. He implemented the department's first "duty to intervene" policy that mandates officers to stop another officer from using unreasonable force.   "They say you know when it's time," Mason wrote in an agency-wide email. "After my nearly 38-year law enforcement career and with immense pride in our Department's accomplishments, my moment has come."In his note, Mason alluded to a "challenging" few years at the helm."I am profoundly aware that the last few years have been challenging for the law enforcement community as we navigated civil unrest, a global pandemic, a deadly opioid epidemic, and concentrated efforts to restore the public's trust. Mason will retire on February 17.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lansing Daily

Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says

The Massachusetts mother who allegedly strangled her three young children to death before trying to kill herself was dealing with homicidal and suicidal ideation due to being overmedicated on various prescription drugs, according to her defense attorney. During an interview with The Boston Globe, defense attorney Kevin J. Reddington said 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy was prescribed drugs for mood … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Should Massachusetts teachers have the right to strike?

The teachers' strike that just wrapped up in Woburn followed an arc that is becoming familiar in Massachusetts. Teachers illegally walked off the job; students missed class; community members voiced support; and in the end, the strikers won a new contract with some key concessions. Now, the Massachusetts Teachers Association...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy