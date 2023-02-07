Read full article on original website
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
Head of Massachusetts State Police, Col. Christopher Mason, to retire
BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced Friday that he will be retiring, WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports. Mason has been head of the State Police since November 2019. Mason has been with the State Police for 30 years. He implemented the department's first "duty to intervene" policy that mandates officers to stop another officer from using unreasonable force. "They say you know when it's time," Mason wrote in an agency-wide email. "After my nearly 38-year law enforcement career and with immense pride in our Department's accomplishments, my moment has come."In his note, Mason alluded to a "challenging" few years at the helm."I am profoundly aware that the last few years have been challenging for the law enforcement community as we navigated civil unrest, a global pandemic, a deadly opioid epidemic, and concentrated efforts to restore the public's trust. Mason will retire on February 17.
Lansing Daily
Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says
The Massachusetts mother who allegedly strangled her three young children to death before trying to kill herself was dealing with homicidal and suicidal ideation due to being overmedicated on various prescription drugs, according to her defense attorney. During an interview with The Boston Globe, defense attorney Kevin J. Reddington said 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy was prescribed drugs for mood … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
Climate protestors arrested at Mass. State House after demanding action from Healey
Fourteen Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for trespassing at the Massachusetts State House Thursday night after they planted themselves in Gov. Maura Healey’s office for about 3.5 hours, demanding the new Democratic leader block new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, such as Eversource’s natural gas project in Springfield and Longmeadow.
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme
A Virginia pharmacist was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Florida for his role in defrauding Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, the Justice Department announced.
Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Police to Hide with Their Lights Off?
Massachusetts is home to a laundry list of some strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees to singing the national anthem and even the act of mowing your law has some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. One of the most regulated aspects of life for Massachusetts residents is driving....
Petition to create Cold War Veterans specialty license plate in Massachusetts
An Army Veteran from Westfield is leading a petition drive to upgrade the recognition for nearly 100,000 of his Massachusetts comrades he describes as Cold War Veterans.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Lawyer for Massachusetts mom accused of killing 3 young children gives preview of defense strategy
The Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three children to death before she tried to kill herself by jumping out of a second-story window in her family’s Boston-area home lacked the mental capacity to commit murder, her attorney said over the weekend. Brockton-based attorney Kevin Reddington spoke at length...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
Flags in Massachusetts at half-staff in honor of Dracut Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless
The United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag are half-staff on Thursday in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless of Dracut.
greenwichsentinel.com
CT State Treasurer urges residents to check if they have money waiting to be claimed
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell celebrated the third annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday by encouraging Connecticut residents to search CTBigList.com to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property that can be returned. “The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities...
wgbh.org
Should Massachusetts teachers have the right to strike?
The teachers' strike that just wrapped up in Woburn followed an arc that is becoming familiar in Massachusetts. Teachers illegally walked off the job; students missed class; community members voiced support; and in the end, the strikers won a new contract with some key concessions. Now, the Massachusetts Teachers Association...
NECN
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
