Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
The Hill

WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported.  The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
CNBC

How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
CoinDesk

Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
game-news24.com

The Blockchain and its history were coined by hackers

Hackers are present in all industries. The hack involved, like healthcare, finance and game you name it there’s probably been something to do that has caused a nuisance. Web3 isn’t shy of evasive attempts to reach quick turnover through cheers. The space is still changing and there isn’t much established in terms of legal and legislative protections.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Erupts 147% in Just One Month As Ecosystem Activity Spikes

One Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming altcoin is skyrocketing over the last month as its ecosystem experiences rapid growth. ImmutableX (IMX) has surged by 147% during the past thirty days, increasing from $0.42 on January 8th to its current value of $1.04. The layer-2 protocol’s price explosion comes as the project says...
ValueWalk

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
dailycoin.com

Solana (SOL) Joins Forces With Brave Browser: Price Boost Ahead?

Brave Software has partnered with blockchain platform Solana to offer users access to top Solana dApps on the browser. The Brave browser is increasing in popularity in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. The price of Solana (SOL) has increased since the announcement. On February 7th, 2023, the official Brave Software Twitter...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
investing.com

Bankrupt Crypto ATM Operator Owes Genesis Over $100 Million

Bankrupt Crypto ATM Operator Owes Genesis Over $100 Million. Crypto ATM operator Coin Cloud filed for bankruptcy following substantial losses. The firm wants to secure new funding or sell the business. Genesis Global Trading is the largest creditor, with an unsecured claim of over $108 million. Coin Cloud, a crypto...
