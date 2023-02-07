Read full article on original website
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
FTX's Bankman-Fried, prosecutors reach deal over contact with employees
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors that would let him contact some current or former employees of cryptocurrency companies he once controlled, even as he accepts other restrictive bail conditions.
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
A Hong Kong fashion executive thought she was adopting a kitten from Thailand. She ended up losing $764,000 in a Bitcoin scam.
The 58-year-old woman was conned into paying more than $764,000 to a scammer via 40 separate cryptocurrency transactions, authorities said.
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is not okay with the press calling a digital pound issued by the central bank the "Britcoin." "The digital pound can be confused in peoples' minds with crypto assets such...
The Blockchain and its history were coined by hackers
Hackers are present in all industries. The hack involved, like healthcare, finance and game you name it there’s probably been something to do that has caused a nuisance. Web3 isn’t shy of evasive attempts to reach quick turnover through cheers. The space is still changing and there isn’t much established in terms of legal and legislative protections.
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Erupts 147% in Just One Month As Ecosystem Activity Spikes
One Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming altcoin is skyrocketing over the last month as its ecosystem experiences rapid growth. ImmutableX (IMX) has surged by 147% during the past thirty days, increasing from $0.42 on January 8th to its current value of $1.04. The layer-2 protocol’s price explosion comes as the project says...
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
Solana (SOL) Joins Forces With Brave Browser: Price Boost Ahead?
Brave Software has partnered with blockchain platform Solana to offer users access to top Solana dApps on the browser. The Brave browser is increasing in popularity in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. The price of Solana (SOL) has increased since the announcement. On February 7th, 2023, the official Brave Software Twitter...
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
With More Than $22.5 Million In Presale So Far, Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Join Crypto Stars Like Stellar And Cardano
When you look up to the sky at night, some stars shine brighter than others. This is true of cryptocurrencies, too. That’s why investors are getting so excited about Big Eyes Coin, the meme coin with stars in its eyes. With more than $22.5 million raised in its presale, this shooting star looks set to join the likes of Stellar and Cardano.
Bankrupt Crypto ATM Operator Owes Genesis Over $100 Million
Bankrupt Crypto ATM Operator Owes Genesis Over $100 Million. Crypto ATM operator Coin Cloud filed for bankruptcy following substantial losses. The firm wants to secure new funding or sell the business. Genesis Global Trading is the largest creditor, with an unsecured claim of over $108 million. Coin Cloud, a crypto...
