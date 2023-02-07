Read full article on original website
Related
Americans eligible for one-time payments between $1,000 and $7,500
A new rebate may encourage more Americans to buy an electric vehicle. The state of California has a new rebate program that will assist low or moderate income residents to purchase electric vehicles (EVs). To help with the cost of the purchase, drivers can get back between $1,000 and $7,500. They also will receive thousands of dollars in federal rebates. Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y will be added to the list of qualified vehicles. (source)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DeSantis push for more control of Disney special district gets approval from Florida legislature
Florida lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to a proposal to give Gov. Ron DeSantis more control over the future of Disney's Orlando-area theme parks, the latest escalation in the Republican leader's feud with the entertainment giant. The GOP-led state Senate voted 26-9 Friday on a bill to let the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida lawmakers vote to back expansion of DeSantis' migrant relocation plan
Florida lawmakers on Friday approved an expansion of Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial program to relocate migrants, giving the Republican leader authority to transport individuals from anywhere in the country. The measure, now headed to DeSantis' desk after passing the GOP-led House on a 77-34 vote, would allow his administration to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden has yet to say just how he would strengthen Social Security and Medicare trust funds
In his latest move to differentiate himself from House Republicans on entitlement programs, President Joe Biden is making a pretty big promise. He is vowing to shore up the shaky finances of Medicare's trust fund, extending its solvency to the middle of the century instead of the expected depletion date of 2028.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ron DeSantis once expressed support for privatizing Social Security and Medicare giving his rivals an opening
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed support for privatizing Medicare and Social Security during his first campaign for Congress in 2012, giving political rivals who have pledged to protect the programs an opening to attack him ahead of DeSantis' expected run for president in 2024. Former President Donald Trump and Democrats...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican AGs sue ATF over new rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces
A coalition of primarily GOP-led led states sued the Biden administration Thursday in an effort to block a new federal rule that subjects pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. The rule, announced earlier this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fact check: Breaking down Biden's exchanges with Republican senators over Social Security and Medicare
President Joe Biden has gone on the attack over Social Security and Medicare. In speeches and tweets this week, Biden and his White House have singled out particular Republican senators -- notably including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- over proposals from those senators that could affect the retirement and health care programs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rick Scott: From embattled health care executive to Biden's top foil
Florida Sen. Rick Scott has emerged as Joe Biden's top Republican foil in the days since the president's State of the Union address, with the White House seizing on a year-old Scott proposal that even GOP leaders recognized at the time as politically toxic. As a spending fight looms in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'They just walked into it': Explaining Biden's feud with Rick Scott
As Marine One lifted off from the South Lawn of the White House, President Joe Biden had a last-minute question for his aides seated nearby. Riding the momentum of a strong State of the Union address and the elevation of a political battle he and his top advisers relish, he needed assurance on one detail for his scheduled remarks in Florida a few hours later.
Comments / 0