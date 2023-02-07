ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Who Is Danielle Cabral? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star

 3 days ago
Danielle Cabral. Courtesy of Danielle Cabral/Instagram

Clear some space on the reunion couch! Danielle Cabral didn't know what to expect when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey .

"I had no preconceived notions about anybody," the Bravo personality, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Tuesday, February 7, premiere of season 13. "I came in wanting to build friendships with everybody. I think that starts off on a good clean slate, right? I don't come in like, 'I know this about you. I know that.' ... Let's get to know each other."

The trailer for season 13, however, hints that the drama escalated quickly . In one scene, Danielle faces off with Jackie Goldschneider , who's now a "friend" of the Housewives. "Just get your hands out of my face, thanks," Jackie, 46, tells her new costar. The boutique owner does an exaggerated motion with her arms before replying, "This is how I talk."

Danielle also seemingly speaks to Jennifer Aydin about the rumor that Melissa Gorga cheated on husband Joe Gorga , which led to the couple skipping Teresa Giudice 's wedding. Last year, the Love Italian Style author , 43, admitted that the speculation was one of the biggest tests the show has put on her marriage to Joe, also 43.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming," Melissa exclusively told Us in August 2022 .

Danielle, for her part, told Us that there's "two sides to that story" when it comes to Teresa, 50, and her sister-in-law. "I had that conversation," the New York native told Us , explaining that she asked Teresa why she didn't just make Melissa a bridesmaid . "But then there's also stuff that you and I don't understand, [so] it's hard to feel a certain way. ... Unfortunately in Teresa's world, when she does something like that, it's everywhere."

Earlier this year, Teresa told Us that she wishes her brother and his wife the best, but noted that they're not currently talking . “We don’t speak. I didn’t see them for the holidays,” she explained in January. “We don’t speak. And it’s better that way. Like I said, I wish them well. I want them to wish me well and I just need to heal myself. I’ve been through, like, too much.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Danielle:

