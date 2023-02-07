GRAVES COUNTY – A man accused of committing rape and burglary in Calloway County was arrested Tuesday night after nearly two weeks of eluding law enforcement. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release on Jan. 25 stating that 40-year-old Graves County resident Justin Riley was wanted for a possible burglary and sexual assault that had allegedly occurred earlier in the month. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Hickman, Carlisle and Graves sheriffs offices served the Calloway warrant and arrested Riley around 11 p.m. Tuesday, charging him with rape and burglary.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO