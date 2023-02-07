Read full article on original website
Calloway shots fired call leads to arrest of three on drug charges
A call to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department for shots fired in Dexter resulted in three arrests on drug charges. Deputies responded Friday to a home in Dexter and found 33-year-old Bradley Cathey, of Murray, in a vehicle parked in the driveway. A search of the vehicle allegedly found methamphetamine...
Florida man arrested in Saturday morning Paducah hotel shooting, charged with murder
A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at a Paducah hotel. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman reports that 55-year-old Robert Pannell, of Palm Coast, Florida, was taken into custody shortly after officers and deputies arrived at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive, near I-24 Exit 11.
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
Shooting at Best Western on John Puryear Drive leaves one wounded, suspect in custody
A shooting in Paducah has left one person seriously injured and another in custody. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Best Western on John Puryear Drive, just off I-24 exit 11 in Paducah just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Ryan Norman told West Kentucky Star that the victim...
New Concord man arrested after being found parked on the road
A New Concord man was arrested on Thursday after he was located in his vehicle, parked in the roadway. Calloway County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle along Dunham Lane in New Concord. When they arrived they found the vehicle of 49-year-old Bernardo Garcia sitting in the road, with Garcia inside.
Marion man arrested on warrants, drug charges
A Marion man was arrested on Tuesday night on an outstanding warrant and drug charges. According to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Evan Head spotted David Harris just before 7 p.m. in the Fivestar parking lot across from the courthouse. Sheriff Head arrested Harris on the warrant, but a...
Dexter man arrested on drug charge following a traffic stop
A Dexter man was arrested on a drug charge Wednesday after a traffic stop. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle of 64-year-old Billy Brandon driving in an erratic manner along KY 80. The deputy stopped Brandon and conducted a probable cause search and allegedly found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Suspect caught after 2-week search, charged with rape, burglary in Calloway
GRAVES COUNTY – A man accused of committing rape and burglary in Calloway County was arrested Tuesday night after nearly two weeks of eluding law enforcement. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release on Jan. 25 stating that 40-year-old Graves County resident Justin Riley was wanted for a possible burglary and sexual assault that had allegedly occurred earlier in the month. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Hickman, Carlisle and Graves sheriffs offices served the Calloway warrant and arrested Riley around 11 p.m. Tuesday, charging him with rape and burglary.
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
US 60 in Crittenden County now open following head-on crash
The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department reports that all lanes of US 60, west of Marion at the site of a head-on crash, have been cleared, and are open. A crash blocking US 60 in Crittenden County just west of Marion will slow traffic for several hours. The Crittenden County Sheriff's...
Murray woman arrested following search of her home
A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
Fentanyl bust in Murray sends two to jail
A drug bust in Murray on Monday netted enough fentanyl to potentially "kill approximately 57,000 people" and sent two women to jail. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and DEA searched a Murray home on Monday and seized over a quarter of a pound of raw fentanyl powder and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Shelecia Craig charged with shoplifting from Sango Walmart
32-year-old Shelecia Craig is charged with shoplifting after loss prevention says she entered the Walmart on Madison St. and selected various merchandise valued at $91.84. She then took the items to the service desk and received a refund, resulting in a fraudulent return. Walmart is seeking restitution for the total amount listed.
Christian County man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the sentence for 43-year-old David Phillips of Christian County. Phillips was...
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
KSP arson investigator called to site of destroyed Webster Co. home
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole. Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m. Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
