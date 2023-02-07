DeFOREST, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has made Wisconsin his first stop after his State of the Union address, visiting a training center run by a union near Madison, the state capital. He's pressing the economic message and other themes he promoted in Tuesday's nationally televised speech. Biden says his policies have helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing job across the United States since he took office in 2021. He narrowly won Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election, beating Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO