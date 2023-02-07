ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’

The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wisconsin GOP Legislators Propose Restitution Before Voting Bill

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature proposed a bill requiring state residents convicted of a felony to pay restitution costs before they can vote. Current Wisconsin statues have a person convicted of a felony denied the right to vote unless it’s restored through a pardon or through...
Badger Herald

Universal basic income presents viable alternative to welfare

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA) is no longer taking new applications for the program after Jan. 31, due to low remaining funds. WERA launched in February 2021 to help Wisconsin residents avoid eviction and catch up on overdue utility bills. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program in the Department of the Treasury has been funding WERA.
cwbradio.com

Bill Would Require Insurers and PBMS to Put Co-Pay Assistance Towards Patients Annual Co-Pay Amounts

(Bob Hague, WRN) Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients like J.P. Summers that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. “It's not fair for the insurance companies to accept these funds, use them up and then still expect the patient like myself to keep paying their deductible.”
wnanews.com

After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit

This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
wdrb.com

Biden rallies workers in Wisconsin after big speech

DeFOREST, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has made Wisconsin his first stop after his State of the Union address, visiting a training center run by a union near Madison, the state capital. He's pressing the economic message and other themes he promoted in Tuesday's nationally televised speech. Biden says his policies have helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing job across the United States since he took office in 2021. He narrowly won Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election, beating Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Lifetime Fishing License Proposed

State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin have proposed a plan to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. The plan would permit residents to pay a one-time fee, and never have to renew their fishing licenses again. “This bill would let anglers make a long-term commitment to...
captimes.com

Opinion | Want regressive taxes and lousy schools? Move to Florida

The Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, which bills itself as a "nonpartisan, not-for-profit" free-market supporting creation, is among those leading the charge to do away with Wisconsin's historic progressive income tax and replace it with a one-size-fits-all flat tax. The former Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, which was its name when it...
wearegreenbay.com

DHS launches new campaign reminding Wisconsinites of legal tobacco age

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign reminding Wisconsinites the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21 years old. Officials with the DHS say that the campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, which are the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
The Center Square

Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary

The statewide primary for Wisconsin will be held Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices: Wisconsin State Senate District 8.Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas: Madison, Wisconsin.Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ...
