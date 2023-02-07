The newspaper strip saga of the adventures of an entertainer named Claire Voyant was published as a comic book by the founder of The Hill. Claire Voyant was the creation of Jack Sparling and debuted in the tabloid newspaper daily PM on May 9, 1943. Claire was found drifting on a life raft by a U.S. Navy ship, and it was soon discovered she had amnesia. The ship's cook suggested the name "Claire Voyant" by paging through a dictionary, cleverly reasoning that a name suggesting knowing the future is the very opposite of not knowing your past. After the war, more of her backstory was revealed as she discovered that she was a chorus girl touring overseas with the USO when the ship she was traveling on was sunk by the Nazis. In the meantime, Claire became a well-known singer and entertainer, and the strip chronicled the adventures of the beautiful women and dangerous men in her orbit. The strip was reprinted in comic book form most famously by publisher Leader Enterprises (and associated imprints), including covers by Jack Kamen and George Muhlfield. A particularly interesting example of the early so-called Good Girl comics era, there are copies of Claire Voyant #nn (Pentagon Publishing, 1946) CGC FN- 5.5 Cream to off-white pages and Claire Voyant #4 (Leader Enterprises, 1947) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 February 9 Good Girl Art in Comics Valentine's Showcase Auction #40216 at Heritage Auctions.

