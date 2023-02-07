Read full article on original website
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
French City’s Mayor Calls on Madonna to Loan Long-Lost Painting
The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War...
Afrofuturist artist creates photos of mysterious 'Humaliens'
They might look creatures from a Star Wars film, but these "Humaliens" are the vision of Ivorian artist and graphic designer Eric Adé Tanauh.
bleedingcool.com
Jack Kamen Covers the Controversial Claire Voyant, Up for Auction
The newspaper strip saga of the adventures of an entertainer named Claire Voyant was published as a comic book by the founder of The Hill. Claire Voyant was the creation of Jack Sparling and debuted in the tabloid newspaper daily PM on May 9, 1943. Claire was found drifting on a life raft by a U.S. Navy ship, and it was soon discovered she had amnesia. The ship's cook suggested the name "Claire Voyant" by paging through a dictionary, cleverly reasoning that a name suggesting knowing the future is the very opposite of not knowing your past. After the war, more of her backstory was revealed as she discovered that she was a chorus girl touring overseas with the USO when the ship she was traveling on was sunk by the Nazis. In the meantime, Claire became a well-known singer and entertainer, and the strip chronicled the adventures of the beautiful women and dangerous men in her orbit. The strip was reprinted in comic book form most famously by publisher Leader Enterprises (and associated imprints), including covers by Jack Kamen and George Muhlfield. A particularly interesting example of the early so-called Good Girl comics era, there are copies of Claire Voyant #nn (Pentagon Publishing, 1946) CGC FN- 5.5 Cream to off-white pages and Claire Voyant #4 (Leader Enterprises, 1947) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 February 9 Good Girl Art in Comics Valentine's Showcase Auction #40216 at Heritage Auctions.
New York artist says Megadeth never paid him for album artwork now seen by millions
A New York artist says that the award-winning metal group Megadeth used his artwork on its latest album without his permission — and without paying him for it. Brent Elliott White, a freelance illustrator and designer, has accused the heavy metal band of using his work on the cover of its 2022 album, “The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!” without a contract that granted them permission to do so. He sued the band, its management 5B Artists + Media, and Universal Music Group in federal court in New York last week, alleging copyright infringement and violations of New York’s “Freelance Isn’t Free” Act.
hypebeast.com
Children of the Discordance, COSTS and Salomon Collide for a XT-6 ADV Collaboration
In the early months of 2023, Salomon has gone full throttle with its collaborations as it has announced new initiatives with the likes of 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Wood Wood and Pas Normal Studios. And to further extend its winter catalog, the brand has linked up with COSTS and Children of the Discordance to piece together a playful XT-6 ADV collaboration.
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone revives the Newport Bass and introduces a new acoustic four-string, the El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass, for 2023
The first, the Newport Bass, pays homage to a classic Epiphone design which debuted in 1961, offering a series of refinements which the company says “meet the needs of today’s bass players”. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you...
CNET
Meet Frida, the Robot That Paints AI-Driven Art in Real Life
Remember the olden days? When AI tools like Dall-E and Stable Diffusion turned your short text prompts into digital art? That's so 2022…. Meet Frida, an AI-driven robot out of Carnegie Mellon University that transforms your prompts into physical paintings, complete with bold brushstrokes in a variety of techniques. Perhaps most strikingly, the bot can change course as it paints to mimic the iterative nature of making art.
WNYC
Aline Brosh McKenna, The Big Picture: Composing 'Banshees of Inisherin', Maya Art at the Met, History of Black Models, Artists Redefining Black Identity
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in a new rom-com about love, parenting and friendship. It's called, "Your Place or Mine," and its director Aline Brosh McKenna, who is also the creator of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and director of "The Devil Wears Prada," joins to discuss. Today we kick off our...
marketplace.org
Jury sides with Hermès in the first NFT trademark trial
A U.S. District Court has ruled that digital artist Mason Rothschild’s non-fungible tokens of the fancy (and expensive) Birkin handbag broke trademark rules. The case in question is being called the first NFT trademark trial. You know, non-fungible tokens, those hard-to-forge certificates that say, “This is the original work.” The big luxury brand Hermès sued Rothschild alleging that his MetaBirkin NFTs, depicting the famous handbag made by Hermès, violated trademark law. Rothschild’s argument was that these are pieces of art, like Andy Warhol’s prints of Campbell’s Soup cans, and are therefore protected by the First Amendment.
Native Art Gallery Owner Filmed Unleashing Vile Tirade on Navajo Performers
A Scottsdale gallery owner who sells Indigenous art is facing disorderly conduct charges for going on a darkly ironic tirade against Native American performers in front of his shop on Tuesday. Navajo dancers in traditional attire gathered in front of a Super Bowl sign near the Gilbert Ortega Gallery in Phoenix for a performance in the lead up to the big game this weekend. However, Gilbert Ortega Jr. was not happy with their presence and shouted “MAGA country” and other insults in attempts to make them leave, according to videos of the encounter. The gallery, which touts its vision for “love, respect, and passion,” primarily sells Native American jewelry and art. One of the performers, Cody Blackbird, claimed that “love, respect, and passion” is only focused on financial gains from selling Indigenous “people’s culture, jewelry, and traditions.” Scottsdale police have submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against Ortega.Read it at 12 News Phoenix
operawire.com
Bampton Classical Opera to Open 30th Season with Salieri’s ‘La fiera di Venezia’
On July 21, 2023, Bampton Classical Opera will open its 30th Anniversary Season with Antonio Salieri’s “La fiera di Venezia.”. This production will feature a new English translation by Gilly French, with the performances conducted by Thomas Blunt and directed by Jeremy Gray. Premiering in 1772, “La fiera di Venezia” is the sixth opera by Salieri and among the most popular of his works, garnering performances across Europe. This will be the fourth time Bampton Classical Opera stages one of the composer’s musical comedies.
argusjournal.com
ROYALE DE MONTE CARLO VODKA “The World’s Most Prestigious Vodka” Announces US Trademark
Miami, FL, February 8, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC: LRGR) is proud to announce that Brand Volt a wholly owned subsidiary of LRGR and owner of the intellectual property for Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka has been successful in obtaining the US Trademark for the Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka class of spirits and “The World’s Most Prestigious Vodka”
luxesource.com
How Londubh Studio x Illuminare Studio’s Collab Pushes The Envelope
Cofounders Brynn Gelbard and Lisa Donohoe of Londubh Studio explain how their experimentation with decorative applications led to this embossed leather wallcovering collection with Illuminare Studio. Talk to us about your studio. Brynn Gelbard: Londubh Studio specializes in surface design. My co-founder Lisa Donohoe has been in the decorative arts...
The Verge
‘MetaBirkins’ NFT creator loses trademark fight with Hermès
A New York jury says that selling “MetaBirkins” non-fungible tokens violates the trademark of luxury brand Hermès. Bloomberg Law reported this morning on the outcome of the trial, a potentially landmark decision in the confusing world of NFT intellectual property. The jury awarded Hermès $133,000 and determined that the tokens aren’t First Amendment-protected speech, contrary to the argument of their creator, Mason Rothschild.
lowerbuckstimes.com
Michener presents ‘Mid-Century to Manga’
The James A. Michener Art Museum is presenting Mid-Century Manga: The Modern Japanese Print in America, March 4-July 30. Mid-Century to Manga celebrates the historical and continued local interest in Japanese and Japanese American printmaking and illustration. The exhibition traces the story of the modern sōsaku-hanga (or “creative prints”) movement and other creative collectibles across the past century, from Japan to the United States and beyond.
SHOOT Online
Dress Code Signs Director Daniel Castro For Representation In U.S., Canada
Creative studio Dress Code has signed director Daniel Castro to its commercial roster for representation in the U.S. and Canada. The Brooklyn-based talent brings with him a multimedia approach to storytelling, incorporating 2D design, stop motion and VFX into his live-action work. Soon after graduating from his studies in product...
At Zona Maco, Sculptures Made In Collaboration with Fungi Shine
Since last month’s premiere of HBO’s television adaptation of video game The Last of Us, there’s been a seemingly endless fascination with fungi and how they might prove to bring about a deadly pandemic. (The Wall Street Journal’s science section even reported out an article about the topic.) And in the art world, mushrooms have seen a rise since the 2017 publication of anthropologist Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing’s The Mushroom at the End of the World: The Possibility of Life in Capitalist Ruins, as explored in an issue dedicated to Bio Art by Art in America. It would come as no surprise,...
musictimes.com
Megadeth Faces Lawsuit: NYC-Based Artist Sues Band, UMG Over Album Art Copyright [DETAILS]
Fans are still vibing and streaming Megadeth's latest album "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" months after its release, but many of them didn't know that the record has ongoing issues with the person who designed the official album artwork; what happened?. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New York...
Artist International Group Inks Selectors, UK-Based IP Incubator
EXCLUSIVE: Artist International Group (AIG) has signed an exclusive representation deal with Selectors, a UK based incubator of IP and producer of fact-based stories across audio, non-scripted, and scripted Film & TV productions. Founded by William Ralston, a journalist based in London, and entertainment producer and financier Goldfinch, Selectors sources and develops ambitious stories for a worldwide audience in partnership with some of the leading journalists in the industry. In the 12 months since its launch, the company has set up multiple properties with top-tier partners in London, New York, and Los Angeles. Partnering with Vertigo Films and Palomar Pictures, Selectors is...
