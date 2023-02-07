ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Britcoin’ CBDC Could be in Place This Decade

A UK central bank digital currency could be in place by the end of the decade. A four-month consultation on the ‘Britcoin’ starts today, with a decision due by 2025. The move would be in line with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s desire to make the UK a crypto hub.
Defi Platforms Unite to Rebuild Web 3.0 Trust

DeFi platforms have united to rebuild trust in Web 3.0 products after the space was marred in exploits in 2022. The platforms agreed to promote each other for a day on social media platforms. Some participating platforms include Aave and MakerDAO. A group of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms have united...

