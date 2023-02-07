Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
fullycrypto.com
‘Britcoin’ CBDC Could be in Place This Decade
A UK central bank digital currency could be in place by the end of the decade. A four-month consultation on the ‘Britcoin’ starts today, with a decision due by 2025. The move would be in line with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s desire to make the UK a crypto hub.
fullycrypto.com
Defi Platforms Unite to Rebuild Web 3.0 Trust
DeFi platforms have united to rebuild trust in Web 3.0 products after the space was marred in exploits in 2022. The platforms agreed to promote each other for a day on social media platforms. Some participating platforms include Aave and MakerDAO. A group of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms have united...
