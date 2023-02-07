Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is not okay with the press calling a digital pound issued by the central bank the "Britcoin." "The digital pound can be confused in peoples' minds with crypto assets such...
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
'Britcoin' could arrive in the second half of the decade
The United Kingdom is pushing ahead with plans to create a digital pound issued by the Bank of England that would offer a stable alternative to bitcoin or ether.
ambcrypto.com
UK takes another step towards crypto regulation with ‘Britcoin’ proposal
The UK has moved one step closer to launching a CBDC with a consultation paper outlining the proposed digital pound. The Central Bank and Treasury hope to launch a digital pound by 2025. After 6 February’s announcement about crypto firms, the United Kingdom moved another step closer to launching a...
cryptogazette.com
Bank Of England Is Looking To Create A Digital Pound
It’s been just revealed that there is a new paper that considers the case for a digital pound with the help of crypto tech. Check out the latest reports below. The Bank of England, along with the United Kingdom’s Treasury, is exploring the possibility of a digital currency that would purportedly maintain monetary stability in the UK’s economy. Among others, of course.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Binance Suspending All Bank Transfers in US Dollars, Says Freeze Is Temporary
Crypto powerhouse Binance says it’s pausing all bank transfers denominated in the US dollar. In a brief message on Twitter, the leading crypto exchange by volume says it expects the freeze to affect a small number of users. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.
Bank Of England Proposes A 'Digital Pound' For Everyday Use
The Bank of England has put forward a proposal to launch a digital currency that would be solely issued by the central bank that could be used by households and businesses for their everyday payments, allowing individuals to access their funds via a digital wallet accessible through smartphones or cards.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Boom to $28,000 Incoming – If Top Crypto Can Stay Above This Line: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level. Van de Poppe tells his 647,300 Twitter followers that traders who are betting against the king crypto may provide the necessary fuel for a rally toward his target of $28,000.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
investing.com
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings. The Bank of England is exploring the integration of digital currencies into the financial system. The proposed limit is set to a minimum of 10,000 pounds and a maximum of 20,000 pounds approximately, roughly $12,000 to $24,000. The limit aims...
blockchain.news
The Bank of England and the United Kingdom's Treasury are working on a digital asset
The Bank of England (BoE) and the Treasury of the United Kingdom are moving on with plans to establish a digital currency that might "offer a new method to pay" without necessarily replacing cash. These ideas are in the early stages. A joint consultation paper on central bank digital currencies...
A Hong Kong fashion executive thought she was adopting a kitten from Thailand. She ended up losing $764,000 in a Bitcoin scam.
The 58-year-old woman was conned into paying more than $764,000 to a scammer via 40 separate cryptocurrency transactions, authorities said.
